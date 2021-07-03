Apex Legends high CPU usage bug after Genesis event update: How to fix

Many Apex Legends players on PC have been enduring a nasty technical issue with the game since the Genesis Collection Event update, resulting in sometimes as much as 100% CPU usage when playing. Unfortunately, the developers haven’t identified a fix.
The Genesis event went live on June 29, as always bringing with it new cosmetics, a prize track and a new heirloom, this time for Revenant.
There were also lots of balancing changes in the patch notes, as well as bug fixes, but in fixing bugs, some others are always created.
For PC players, a higher-than-normal CPU utilization can result in major in-game problems, such as stutters, FPS drops, or even total crashes.
How to fix 100% CPU usage in Apex Legends
Unfortunately, this bug appears to be widespread, and so tackling it totally will likely be down to the developers. However, there’s a few things you can try that might help.
- Restart Apex Legends
- Run the game as Administrator
- Find Apex Legends file location on your PC
- Right-click Apex Legends EXE to select Properties.
- Go to the Compatibility tab
- Select ‘Run this program as administrator’
- Click Apply
- Press OK
- Using task manager, close background applications
- Clear Origins Cache
- Repair Apex Legends
- Remove and Reinstall Apex Legends
Stuttering in Apex Legends
Players have also been reporting issues with stuttering in Apex Legends, and it’s likely that the CPU usage is related.
Respawn have responded to the stuttering issues, and say they are working on a fix, but are still in the early stages of diagnosing the problem.
If none of the above fixes work, it may be a case of waiting until the next update for Apex, when hopefully the developers will roll out a fix.
