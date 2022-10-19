Revenant ability creates perfect hiding spot on Apex Legends Storm Point map

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

A Revenant player climbed a tree to find the perfect hiding spot while battling foes on the Storm Point map in Apex Legends.

An offensive Legend introduced during Season 4, Revenant is the ideal character for players who prefer Apex Legends’ more tactical qualities.

One of the many boons to the hero’s ambush tactics comes in the form of a Stalker ability allowing Revenant to wall climb at a greater speed and distance than his counterparts.

It’s this particular passive ability that helped one player uncover an advantageous hiding place on Storm Point.

Revenant ability is great for this Apex Legends hiding spot

MisterMatt13 shared a “useful” tip for Revenant players in the Apex Legends subreddit, one that shows off a well-hidden vantage point.

In a short gameplay clip, the Redditor demonstrates how users can exploit Revanant’s Stalker skill to climb a tall tree on the Storm Point map.

How useful this tree-climbing trick is long-term remains a mystery, yet it could supply a quick and easy way of getting out of a short-term jam.

Apparently, Revenant isn’t the only Legend capable of making use of tree-based hiding spots in Apex Legends. Another Redditor chimed in to note that the Winged Avenger herself, Valkyrie, can similarly climb trees.

Apex Legends players will soon have yet another new hero to experiment with when Season 15 goes live on Tuesday, November 1. The new update will add Catalyst to the line-up as the game’s first trans Legend.

Developer Respawn Entertainment plans to share more details about the next season, known as Eclipse, in a reveal trailer slated for Thursday, October 20.