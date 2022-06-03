Apex Legends Hero Anime skins leaked: Wattson, Mirage, Revenant

The upcoming Apex Legends Hero Anime thematic event has been discovered in the game files and dataminers have even managed to uncover some of the crossover skins we can expect to arrive.

Season 13 of Apex Legends is well underway and the major update has received an overwhelming amount of praise from the community, particularly surrounding the new character Newcastle.

However, as always, players are already looking forward to the next batch of content and although the upcoming Collection Event has been uncovered, another exciting update has been found in the files.

Labeled as ‘Hero Anime’ in the code, this thematic event is expected to introduce a range of crossover skins to the Outlands and luckily, a few of them have already been leaked by dataminers.

Advertisement

Apex Legends Hero Anime skins leaked

As showcased by reliable dataminer KralRindo, so far four Legendandary character skins have been found in the files for the Hero Anime event. These cosmetics belong to Mirage, Octane, Revenant, and Wattson.

When it comes to Legendary weapon skins, the EVA, Flatline, Wingman, and Charge Rifle will also be getting new cosmetics.

Keep in mind, that there are also going to be Epic and Rare skins for the majority of characters and there could be more that haven’t been found in files just yet.

You can check out the full list of skins for the Hero Anime event below in the middle section of the spreadsheet:

Advertisement

Updated skin localization list pic.twitter.com/gUSKxe7YcP — KralRindo (@kralrindo) May 30, 2022

Thanks to dataminers SomeoneWhoLeaks and Ezra_rc, we have images for Bloodhound, Bangalore, Mirage, and Revenant’s skins for the event.

Apex YouTuber Thordan Smash has showcased all of them in his latest video, which also reveals that we can expect the Hero Anime event to arrive in late July.

While cosmetics are without a doubt the most significant aspect of this update, it’s expected that Control will also return with the Hero Anime event as well.

It’s also possible more gameplay content is on the cards, but we’ll have to wait for an official announcement or more leaks to surface before we can find out.

Advertisement

Don’t forget to check @alphaINTEL for all the latest news, guides, and top stories in Apex Legends.