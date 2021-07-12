Apex Legends heirloom concept gives Horizon brilliant black hole switchblade

A Horizon heirloom concept that equips her with a Blackhole Switchblade has gone viral in the Apex Legends community, with fans praising the creator’s unique design.

When it comes to collectibles in Apex Legends, there’s nothing rarer than each of the character heirlooms. Respawn releases a new one for a specific Legend in each collection event, and if players do not earn it in the set time frame, they’re only available to obtain through packs.

However, with a 1 in 500 drop rate that reduces by one with every pack opened, it can take players hundreds of hours to unlock a single heirloom.

As a result of this, Respawn has to make sure each of these rare items is visually impressive and matches the character’s theme perfectly.

Well, as the Gravitational Manipulator is yet to receive an heirloom, Reddit user -Alfa decided to design Horizon her very own Blackhole Switchblade.

Blackhole Switchblade heirloom concept for Horizon goes viral

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit showcasing a Blackhole Switchblade heirloom concept for Horizon has garnered over 13,000 upvotes at the time of writing.

Reddit user -Alfa, who has made animated heirloom designs for Wattson and Crypto as well, made the Switchblade in Blender and Substance Painter.

The design of the heirloom appears to be based on the pen Horizon can be seen using to take notes in a number of her poses. On top of this, -Alfa even included a mini black hole at the top of the handle that seems to be fueling the powerful blade.

This incredible weapon would be the perfect heirloom for Horizon and is exactly the kind of contraption fans would imagine her putting together.

As expected, -Alfa’s design got a lot of praise from the Apex community, with fans begging Respawn to take inspiration from the design.

One Reddit user mentioned how menacing Horizon would be with a knife, saying “Horizon with a switchblade is way more menacing than it should be.”

Another even complimented all of -Alfa’s designs and creativity: “Man Respawn should hire you to make heirlooms all these are so badass”.

With -Alfa making so many incredible heirlooms, surely it’s only a matter of time before the devs take note and use one of the designs for themselves.