Apex Legends leak reveals new ‘Hawk’ character & abilities

A supposed Apex Legends leak has claimed that there is a new legend in the works known as Hawk, and they could be pretty powerful.

Ever since Apex Legends first launched, there have been plenty of rumors and leaks regarding new characters being added by Respawn Entertainment – with a huge list being leaked around the first season.

The original roster of eight legends has grown to become 20 characters strong, and it shows no signs of slowing down, especially as Respawn keep adding a new legend with each season.

Even though Season 12: Defiance is only a few weeks old, some leaks have claimed to reveal the next two legends, including the mysteriously named Hawk, who hasn’t been mentioned previously.

The leaks surfaced on February 21, with Redditor DemonBuer – who apparently had the inside track on Mad Maggie’s abilities – claiming that Blisk would be the next legend to be added, followed by ‘Hawk.’

They provided some details and screenshots – though they are incredibly blurry – to back up the claims. According to the poster, the character has been in testing for a few months and would have three pretty powerful sounding abilities.

These include a passive known as Sniper Kit: allowing players to get an accurate reading on just how far away enemies are, a movement tactical: likely a teleport, and an ultimate that would give them a slightly less powerful version of the Kraber.

A handful of leakers and dataminers, including Biast12 and Thordan Smash, have backed up the claims made by DemonBuer, though the blurry screenshots do leave room for plenty of skepticism.

Additionally, the claims are made based on what their sources have seen in testing. And, as we’ve seen plenty of times before, Respawn makes changes right up until the end of their testing period.

If the claims end up being correct, then we may see ‘Hawk’ as the new legend for Season 14, but only time will tell on that front.