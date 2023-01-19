Apex Legends reveals new Hardcore Royale mode just like CoD’s hardcore mode

Apex Legends has officially announced the Hardcore Royale mode that has been leaked for some time, a Call of Duty style ‘hardcore’ mode coming as an LTM in the Celestial Sunrise LTM.

Respawn is always keen to shake up the established BR formula in new ways. Season 15, for example, has brought back the much-loved Winter Express LTM ahead of the holidays.

But, new LTMs are what players really crave, and their prayers have been answered with the new Hardcore LTM, which will turn the usual BR experience into a much more punishing experience – hopefully in a good way.

What is Hardcore Royale in Apex Legends?

In this LTM, looting will be much tougher, with rare items are at a premium.

First of all, the only armor available will be basic white armor, with no leveling up to higher-level shields. On top of this, shields are not found in death boxes, meaning no shield swaps.

Helmets are also totally removed, so headshots will be more impactful.

Hardcore Royale Changes:

Limited HUD

White Armor Only

No Helmets

Armor doesn’t spawn in Deathboxes (No Armor Swapping)

Ring starts at max Damage

The mode clearly takes considerable inspiration from Call of Duty’s Hardcore mode, a reduced health mode that seeks to imitate real-life combat more closely. In this mode, players’ HP is drastically reduced, and they have no HUD.

In Apex, there is also the small matter of the ring. In this mode, the ring will do max damage immediately, meaning you will need to avoid it at all costs.

The mode will go live with the Celestial Sunrise Collection event, starting on Tuesday, January 24.

The event also features a reactive Peacekeeper skin, rather than an heirloom, for completing the event collection.