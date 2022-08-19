Apex Legends Halloween event skins leaked: Revenant, Seer, Ash

A set of Apex Legends Halloween skins have been leaked ahead of the spooky event that’s expected to arrive in late October.

Season 14 of Apex Legends is well underway and the community is enjoying all of the new content that was added in Hunted.

Whether it’s the Sniper Savant Vantage, the Kings Canyon map changes, or the massive level cap increases, it’s safe to Respawn knocked it out of the park with the major update.

Of course, as always, players are already looking forward to upcoming events and cosmetics that have yet to be released.

Luckily, a set of Legendary Halloween skins have been uncovered in the files and they’ve given the community a taste of what’s to come in October.

Respawn Entertainment The Apex Legends Halloween event will arrive in October.

Unreleased Halloween event skins leaked in Apex Legends

As showcased by reliable dataminer and YouTuber HYPERMYST, a set of Legendary Halloween skins have been uncovered in the files.

While these are likely only a few of the cosmetics we can expect from the event, they do showcase what theme Respawn will be going for in October. You can check out the list of them below:

Inner Demon Ash

Bladed Wanderer Seer

Unnamed Revenant skin

Instead of typical spooky Halloween-style cosmetics, it appears the designers are going for a demonic theme in the upcoming event.

If you want to take a closer look at each of the skins, make sure to check out HYPERMYST’s video below.

In terms of a release date for these skins, we can expect them to arrive in late October or early November at the latest.

These will likely be part of a sale in the in-game store, so make sure to save up some Apex coins ahead of time so you don’t miss out!