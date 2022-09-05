Apex Legends hackers can apparently kick players mid-game

According to pro player HisWattson, Apex Legends hackers have started targeting streamers by kicking them out of matches mid-game.

Hacking-related issues have long plagued Apex Legends and countless other popular online games. Earlier this summer, hackers found a way to disconnect players from their matches and leave them in the Firing Range.

Streamers have been caught cheating the system this way, as well. A few days ago, in fact, players learned that a Facebook Gaming streamer employed wallhacks to monitor enemy movements.

Unfortunately, it appears as though problems of this nature won’t soon come to an end.

Apex Legends hackers are targeting popular streamers

Over the weekend professional Apex Legends player HisWattson took to Twitter to report an issue wherein they were kicked out of the game upon jumping from the ship.

At the time, the player didn’t know if an in-game bugged caused the problem or if someone else was responsible.

Not too long thereafter, HisWattson shared a follow-up post that offered some clarification. The user stopped getting booted from the game once they turned off their stream. It would seem, then, that Apex Legends hackers have once more taken to harassing streamers.

Presently, there’s no word on if developer Respawn Entertainment is aware of the latest hacking problem. As such, it remains to be seen if and when a fix will go live to address it.

Hacking of this nature seems one of those troubles that will continue to beset online games for a long time to come.

So far, anti-cheating measures applied to the likes of Apex Legends, Call of Duty, and Rainbow Six: Siege have only done so much to quell the problem.