Apex Legends

Apex Legends goes medieval with leather-clad Wraith skin idea

Published: 10/Dec/2020 0:21

by Theo Salaun
Respawn Entertainment

While the Apex Legends universe is set in a distant future, one fan of the Respawn Entertainment title has designed a Wraith skin that throws the hero directly into the flames of medieval lore.

Like Titanfall and Titanfall 2, Apex Legends is a world fit with space travel, biomechanical enhancements, and scientifically advanced abilities. Many of the game’s characters fit that vibe, with metal gear and accessories alongside glowing specialty skins. 

Of the futuristic, experimental competitors, Renee ‘Wraith’ Blasey is an obvious standout. Known as an “Interdimensional Skirmisher,” the character’s backstory posits that she was a “Science Pilot” who was experimented on, betrayed, and ended up with a freakishly chaotic relationship with different dimensions and, most notably, the Void.

Wraith’s default suit and style are therefore fitting; she’s got bleached eyes, future pilot-esque gear, and shown with a sporadic, blue electric aura inherited from the Void. But a Reddit user, ‘400x250_20fps,’ has come up with a way to make Blasey feel more like a creepy, hunting cousin of Bloodhound mixed with a medieval archer.

Wraith’s default skin is one of the game’s slickest.

The default Wraith look is pretty tight. She’s got straps, a utility belt, and even some sort of functional epaulet. But, aside from her “Protector of the Void” gladiator skin, most of Blasey’s other outfits maintain that futuristic, dystopian vibe.

That wouldn’t last long if our numerically named Reddit designer was in charge, as their design slaps a ton of leather and a slick crossbow onto the voidwalking hero.

Like Arya in Game of Thrones mixed with Michaela ‘BERTHA’ Schneider from Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City, this Wraith skin meshes the functionality of olden days’ leather attire with a protective gas mask.

Overall, the community seems pretty into the aesthetic. Some drew parallels to BERTHA, some to fellow Apex Legend Bloodhound, and some even went so far as to suggest that they were getting some serious Bioshock “Little Sister” vibes. 

Some even likened the drab skirt to an apron and discussed whether or not this could fit lore ties to the big spooky scientist himself, Caustic. 

Ultimately, no one knows what Respawn Entertainment have in store for future skins. But if 400x250_20fps’s design can beckon thoughts about such a wide array of sources, then maybe it can inspire the developers too.

$750,000 Apex Legends ALGS Winter Circuit: how to qualify, dates, more

Published: 9/Dec/2020 22:30

by Theo Salaun
Respawn Entertainment

With the Apex Legends Global Series: Autumn Circuit coming to a close, Respawn Entertainment have announced full details for the upcoming ALGS Winter Circuit.

Professional Apex Legends competitors still have over $400,000 to divvy out during the Autumn Circuit playoffs, but organizations need to stay on their toes as the next season of Apex esports is fast-approaching. This time, the Winter Circuit will be awarding a whopping $750,000 across about three months of top-tier global competition. 

Starting with the preliminary online qualifiers in January, the tournament will follow the global parameters set in earlier events. The world’s best Apex competitors will face each other across North America, South America, Asia-Pacific (APAC) South, APAC North, Europe, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

With big money and pride on the table, all PC players are eligible to compete as long as they have reached Gold IV rank in Series 6 Split 2, by 12 PM P.T. on January 14. Here are the full registration, prizing, and scheduling details for the ALGS Winter Circuit.

ALGS Winter Circuit registration requirements

The Winter Circuit’s qualifiers will begin on January 17, 2021, culminating with the Last Chance Qualifiers on March 21. These will establish the 100 teams across the world to hit their regional playoffs in late March.

To qualify, players need to have reached Gold IV by the aforementioned date and register through the tournament’s Battlefy link

Once registered, each region will choose finalists from five separate online qualifier tournaments. With 20 teams per region locked in, competitors will then move on to the playoffs.

apex legends olympus
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends’ maps will continue being a battlefield for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

ALGS Winter Circuit prizing

With $750,000 on the line, competitors are sure to wonder how the purse will be split up. Fortunately, that information has been made available.

Qualifiers prizing

  • North America: $6,000 to first place, $3,000 to second, $1,500 to third
  • Europe: $6,000 to first place, $3,000 to second, $1,500 to third
  • APAC North: $4,500 to first place, $2,250 to second, $1,125 to third
  • APAC South: $4,500 to first place, $2,250 to second, $1,125 to third
  • MEA:  $3,000 to first place, $1,500 to second, $750 to third
  • South America: $3,000 to first place, $1,500 to second, $750 to third

Playoffs Prizing

  • North America: $48,000 to first place, $24,000 to second, $15,900 to third
  • Europe and MEA: $48,000 to first place, $24,000 to second, $15,900 to third
  • APAC North: $30,000 to first place, $15,000 to second, $9,900 to third
  • APAC South: $30,000 to first place, $15,000 to second, $9,900 to third
  • South America: $18,000 to first place, $9,000 to second, $6,000 to third

As you can see, the MEA and Europe regions are combined for the high-stakes regional playoffs.

For full prizing information all the way down to the 20th teams in each region, you can check out ALGS’ full tables.

Apex Legends Rampart Sheila Turret
Respawn Entertainment
No one knows what the meta will be when the ALGS Winter Circuit arrives.

ALGS Winter Circuit schedule

  • Winter Circuit Preliminary Online Tournament 1: January 17
  • WC OT 2: January 31
  • WC OT 3: February 21
  • WC OT 4: March 7
  • Last Chance Qualifiers: March 21
  • Playoffs, Day 1: March 27
  • Playoffs, Day 2: March 28

Three months of Apex action and $750,000 on the line. Make sure to hit Gold IV and register by January 14 if you want a chance to prove you’re among your region’s best. And, if you just want to stay on top of the details, follow us @TitanfallBlog.