Apex Legends goes medieval with leather-clad Wraith skin idea

While the Apex Legends universe is set in a distant future, one fan of the Respawn Entertainment title has designed a Wraith skin that throws the hero directly into the flames of medieval lore.

Like Titanfall and Titanfall 2, Apex Legends is a world fit with space travel, biomechanical enhancements, and scientifically advanced abilities. Many of the game’s characters fit that vibe, with metal gear and accessories alongside glowing specialty skins.

Of the futuristic, experimental competitors, Renee ‘Wraith’ Blasey is an obvious standout. Known as an “Interdimensional Skirmisher,” the character’s backstory posits that she was a “Science Pilot” who was experimented on, betrayed, and ended up with a freakishly chaotic relationship with different dimensions and, most notably, the Void.

Wraith’s default suit and style are therefore fitting; she’s got bleached eyes, future pilot-esque gear, and shown with a sporadic, blue electric aura inherited from the Void. But a Reddit user, ‘400x250_20fps,’ has come up with a way to make Blasey feel more like a creepy, hunting cousin of Bloodhound mixed with a medieval archer.

The default Wraith look is pretty tight. She’s got straps, a utility belt, and even some sort of functional epaulet. But, aside from her “Protector of the Void” gladiator skin, most of Blasey’s other outfits maintain that futuristic, dystopian vibe.

That wouldn’t last long if our numerically named Reddit designer was in charge, as their design slaps a ton of leather and a slick crossbow onto the voidwalking hero.

Like Arya in Game of Thrones mixed with Michaela ‘BERTHA’ Schneider from Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City, this Wraith skin meshes the functionality of olden days’ leather attire with a protective gas mask.

Overall, the community seems pretty into the aesthetic. Some drew parallels to BERTHA, some to fellow Apex Legend Bloodhound, and some even went so far as to suggest that they were getting some serious Bioshock “Little Sister” vibes.

Some even likened the drab skirt to an apron and discussed whether or not this could fit lore ties to the big spooky scientist himself, Caustic.

Ultimately, no one knows what Respawn Entertainment have in store for future skins. But if 400x250_20fps’s design can beckon thoughts about such a wide array of sources, then maybe it can inspire the developers too.