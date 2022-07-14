Apex Legends Gaiden flash event schedule & rewards list 

Philip Trahan . 44 minutes ago

Respawn Entertainment revealed the event schedule and reward list for the upcoming Apex Legends Gaiden event which brings anime-inspired cosmetics.

Respawn finally revealed the next Apex Legends event, after rumors swirled about big changes coming with a new July 19.

The new event is called the Gaiden event, which brings brand new cosmetics and the return of the Armed and Dangerous Limited-Time mode.

The LTM begins on July 19, 2022, and brings with it a host of new content, including skins, weapon charms, and more.

Apex Legends Gaiden event and rewards

As mentioned above, the Gaiden Flash events are set to begin on July 19 and will continue until July 26.

The rewards for the first event include the following cosmetics:

Fuse’s Down Thunder Epic Skin

Bionic Buddy Gun Charm

Epic 3030 “Cloudburst” Skin

After the first event concludes the second will begin starting on July 26 and finishing on August 22.

The rewards for the second event include the following items:

OK Holospray

1 Gaiden Event Pack

1 Apex Pack

Those items listed above are just a taste of what players can expect from the collection event, as Respawn’s official event blog post mentions that there are “40 adventurous event-limited cosmetics” for players to unlock.

Respawn Entertainment Revenant will get a Legendary Gundam-inspired skin and weapon in the Gaiden event.

Respawn Entertainment Revenant will get a Legendary One Piece-inspired skin and weapon in the Gaiden event.

Respawn Entertainment Mirage will get a Legendary anime-inspired skin and weapon in the Gaiden event.

Respawn Entertainment Wattson will get a Legendary anime-inspired skin and weapon in the Gaiden event.

According to Respawn, players can look forward to new Gundam-themed Legendary skin for Revenant, a One Piece-inspired Legendary skin for Octane, and anime-inspired Legendary skins for Wattson and Mirage as well.

Each character’s Legendary skin comes with a themed Epic frame as well as a special cosmetic weapon.

Revenant, Mirage, Octane, and Wattson will receive a special Flatline, Wingman, EVA-8, and Charge Rifle skin, respectively.

It’s important to note that special Event packs — called Gaiden Event Packs this time around — are limited-time packs exclusive to this collection event and “guarantee you one non-duplicate Gaiden Event item.”

Finally, if players are able to collect all 40 event items, they’ll gain access to the newest Prestige skin: Bangalore’s ‘Apex Commander’ Mythic skin.