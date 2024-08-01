Apex Legends finally nerfing aim assist in Season 22

Apex Legends will, at last, be nerfing aim assist in Season 22, with Respawn admitting that it has been “too strong” in the last few seasons.

Over the last few years, Respawn Entertainment has had to combat a few different problems within Apex Legends. Cheaters have, at times, run wild, but that’s not all. The game’s servers have struggled to cope with the demand, and players are always wanting fresh content.

However, there has been another constant bugbear – aim assist. With Apex having crossplay lobbies, PC players have complained that they’re on the back foot against controllers. Many pros have even made the switch from keyboard and mouse to a controller as well.

Article continues after ad

Despite players making calls to outright remove aim assist, Respawn aren’t and won’t do that. However, they will nerf it in the brand-new Season 22. And, it’ll be a significant nerf as well.

Article continues after ad

Respawn have confirmed that aim assist is currently “too strong,” especially when it comes to PC players using controllers, and are reducing it’s strength by 25%.

They believe that will bridge the gap for players in crossplay lobbies, while keeping an even playing field and competitive integrity.

Article continues after ad

Sony/Respawn Controller has taken over Apex because of aim assist.

As noted, it’s been a bit of a long time coming for an aim assist nerf. Respawn last touched on it prior to Season 18, admitting they had plans to change it but were unsure as to when. Obviously, it has become so annoying that it is finally time for the developers to take action.

Plenty of players, especially in the professional scene, have claimed that aim assist is simply “unfair.” Others have likened it to a “soft aimbot” that some players use as a crutch in their gameplay.

Article continues after ad

If these changes don’t pan out, then the Apex devs will have to go back to the drawing board. But, for now, it is a positive and welcome change.