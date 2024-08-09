Apex Legends finally has a “chill” mode & players love it

Respawn added a new mode in Apex Legends Season 22 that players love because it lets them chill and practice their mechanics without hopping into a real game.

The mode, Bot Royale, was added as a way for newer players still learning the game to test the Apex Legends waters against a smaller lobby of bot opponents. The same rules from the main Battle Royale mode still apply, just with a shorter game time.

Surprisingly, veteran players have been the ones to praise the mode as a “chill” way to get games in. One player detailed on Reddit how they had been tired of getting “destroyed” in matches and wanted a better way to play Apex that didn’t frustrate them.

Article continues after ad

“Last night I saw Bot Royale. I gave it a shot and I enjoyed the hell out of it. No try-hards except myself playing as well as I can and winning,” a player said in a post.

Article continues after ad

Electronic Arts Bot Royale is not full of just Pathfinders, but other Legends as well.

The poster said they expected to be downvoted into oblivion. However, many other Apex Legends players agreed that the mode was a much-needed break from the competitive grind.

“It’s what Apex lacked the most… one single mode where you can get better without getting infuriated,” one user said.

Article continues after ad

Players also praised the mode for letting them try out Legends they normally wouldn’t put the time into because of how badly they would perform against real opponents.

For many players, the mode’s only flaw is that it’s pretty easy and could benefit from a difficulty slider to make bot teammates and enemies smarter.

“The one game I played, both of my bot teammates jumped into the lava and died at the same time. They didn’t even try to escape; they just burned to death… I’m not opposed to a more chill mode with easier enemies, but it’d be neat if we could toggle the difficulty,” one player said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Overall, Apex Legends players seem to be enjoying Season 22 along with its new content, map, and modes with only some slight complaints.