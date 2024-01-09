Apex Legends finally adds killcams but there’s a catch

After numerous reports, it seems Apex Legends finally received killcams in-game. However, there’s a catch to them.

Apex Legends is currently at the midpoint of the season, and with it comes the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth event. However, the event hasn’t landed as well as the developers could’ve hoped, with player outrage through the roof over the cost of all the cosmetics.

In anticipation of the mid-season checkpoint, Respawn released patch notes with a few changes to Legends, weapon balancing, and bug fixes.

Yet the biggest addition that went completely unmentioned is that the game finally received killcams. Of course, there’s a catch.

Apex Legends gets killcams in Mixtape mode

As spotted by Twitter/X user DANNYonPC, Apex Legends now has killcams. However, the catch is that they’re only available in the Mixtape mode, aka the playlist featuring TDM, Gun Run, and Control.

Other players have shared their discoveries with many pleasantly surprised at the addition. Most of the discoveries have been quite humorous with players sharing how caught off guard they were.

Of course, the addition of killcams in the Mixtape mode raises the question of whether or not this feature would hit the standard battle royale experience. However, with that, Respawn seemingly faces a dilemma, as killcams in battle royales versus standard multiplayer experiences could ruin the integrity of the last man standing mode.

Perhaps, Respawn is just testing this feature to see how it’s received by the player base. Stay tuned for any future updates on the situation.