Apex Legends finally addresses enemy audio concerns, but it comes with a catch

Respawn Entertainment surprised Apex Legends players with an update to address inconsistent enemy audio, but questions still remain over the need for teammate footstep audio.

The Apex Legends mid-Season 22 update introduces a new game mode, several milestone event items, and makes a series of gameplay and weapon balancing changes.

In saying that, players were surprised that the P2020 and Mozambique Akimbo mechanic didn’t get nerfed since it dominated at the ALGS Split 2 LAN event in August. Users also couldn’t believe that Crypto didn’t get nerfed, despite the devs previously admitting that the invisibility ability was too strong and would be nerfed in a future update.

As a result of multiple hiccups and other contributing factors, the battle royale’s Steam player count hit the lowest total in over three years on September 10. After a few missteps, Respawn listened to community feedback and increased the reliability of footstep audio in the mid-season update.

While players appreciate the change, users questioned the need for there to be teammate footstep audio that interferes in trying to locate an enemy.

Apex Legends pro player FURIA Jxmo pleaded, “Remove teammate footsteps sound.”

Other comments agreed and want the feature removed.

“I have no idea why teammate footsteps is a thing,” a second user argued. “I’m even more confused how we’re fiver in and still have it in the game.”

“This would be good. Teammate sounds basically don’t mater,” a third commenter agreed.

After this update, players will have an easier time locating enemies. However, that task would be much easier without also having to understand where your teammates are at all times.

Other significant gameplay changes in this update are redsuced rates of the best items after a loot bin reset at the end of a round. In addition, the contes of loot ticks has been greatly improved.