Apex Legends players suggest Respawn copy major Rainbow Six update to fix overdue issues

Apex Legends fans have suggested the battle royale would benefit from Respawn taking a leaf out of Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege book: dedicating an entire season to improving the game’s performance.

One of Rainbow Six’s most impressive achievements is its longevity in the gaming community – releasing back in 2015 but still going strong in 2021.

A major reason for its success is Ubisoft’s commitment to ensuring the game runs smoothly.

Similar to Apex Legends, Rainbow Six fans have become accustomed to new characters every season, alongside a host of map changes and balancing adjustments.

However, back in its second year, Rainbow Six spent an entire season on Operation Health – a season dedicated to fixing the game’s bugs, minimizing inconsistencies, and ensuring it was running smoothly.

Advertisement

In Apex’s tenth season, fans are calling for Respawn to do something similar.

Redditor ‘CarbarKing‘ said: “Remember when Rainbow Six did “Operation Health”? Yeah, it’s time Apex. I’m constantly getting booted to the point where it feels unplayable. Just hold off on new content, make the season Lifeline themed, and dedicate work to bug fixes and new firing range features so new players can improve faster.”

Another player – u/pandasinmoscow – suggested making the focus of Season 11 bug fixes, technical improvements, and a new deployment process.

The season would put cosmetics and other new content on the backburner, allowing the devs to invest more time in the game’s long-term health. Though, there would still be new skins and such added over time. They just wouldn’t be the focus.

Advertisement

The posts proved fairly popular with fellow players, suggesting large parts of the community would accept a lack of new content if it improved Apex in the long term.

Whether EA would opt for such a season and a change to their Apex schedule remains to be seen, but plenty were skeptical that EA would commit to something that could slow Apex’s growth.