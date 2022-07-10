Apex Legends fans praise ImperialHal for refusing to kill disconnected ALGS opponent

Shay Robson . 3 hours ago

Apex Legends fans are praising pro player Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen after he refused to kill a disconnected opponent during the ALGS Championship despite $2M being on the line.

The Apex Legends Global Series Championship, kicked off on July 7, with 40 teams competing for a massive $2 million prize pool.

It’s always great to see good sportsmanship in any competition. But, you don’t always expect to see it, especially when millions are up for grabs.

However, TSM Apex Legends pro ImperialHal shocked fans, as the 23-year-old star refused to kill an opponent that was seemingly disconnected from the game during the ALGS Year 2 Championship.

In a tweet on July 9, one fan highlighted ImperialHal’s amazing sportsmanship. “Sportsmanship of ImperialHal. This was a notable moment for my eye,” said the fan, along with a clip showing Philip and his team bumping into a disconnected player.

Confused about what to do at first, the team consisting of ImperialHal, Reps and Verhulst ultimately decided to leave the disconnected opponent be. The tweet went viral across the gaming community. With over 16k likes on the tweet at the time of writing, many rushed to the replies to commemorate the players.

However, ImperialHal was just simply doing what he thought was right. “It’s the least every player can do out here with these issues,” the pro player said in a reply.

“Here we can see Hal showing true sportsmanship, this is just another reason why he is respected by so many,” one fan said.

“Actually so much respect, this is the best sportsmanship I’ve ever seen in a tournament,” another added.

Thankfully, we’ll be seeing ImperialHal and his teammates competing in the grand finals of the tournament, where they’ll be aiming to take home a fair share of the staggering $2M prize pool.