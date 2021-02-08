Logo
Apex Legends fans pitch “Level 500 shop” for prestige cosmetics

Published: 8/Feb/2021 0:32

by Julian Young
Apex Legends Wraith Voidwalker Skin Octane Heirloom With Logo Shadow 2
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

A huge appeal for many Apex Legends players is unlocking the coolest skins for their Legends and weapons. A clever idea shared on the game’s subreddit would implement a system allowing max-level players to take their fashion game to the next level.

A key part of the Apex Legends experience is the ability for players to express themselves through customization. Unlocking and equipping the coolest in-game items has become a core component of the battle royale gameplay loop, and Apex is no different.

Respawn Entertainment have certainly dipped into this philosophy, providing players with new gun charms, characters skins and other cosmetics to acquire in each of the game’s special events and seasonal battle passes.

While there is already a large pool of items available, some fans want Respawn to provide even more customization options. A post on the Apex Legends subreddit has proposed the idea of adding a shop for level-500 players with exclusive items that can only be unlocked after hitting the max level.

Black Ops Cold War Prestige Shop
Activision / Treyarch
Apex Legends players are asking for extra customization options at higher levels, similar to Black Ops Cold War’s prestige shop.

In the post, user ‘u/MC501stclone’ suggested an idea for a “Level 500 shop” that would contain exclusive skins & item re-colors. In addition to these re-skinned items, the user also mentioned Heirloom re-colors, an idea that so far has yet to appear in Apex Legends at all.

The poster also confirmed that the shop’s items would require Legend tokens to unlock – and a hefty amount of them by the looks of the image they created. Included in the mock-up of this system is a re-skinned Wraith Kunai Heirloom, available for the small price of 500,000 tokens.

While this may sound like an unreasonable amount required to unlock these cosmetics, right now the tokens are only used to access a new Legend each season. Each new character only requires 12,000 tokens to unlock, so the majority of players have plenty to spare.

(Idea) Level 500 shop that has exlusive skins & recolours as well as Heirloom recolours that uses Legend tokens (since everyone has lots of those to use) from apexlegends

MC501stclone’s idea has been well-received by the community, with the post gathering nearly 5k upvotes at the time of writing. Fans expressed their support in the comments as well, with one user pointing out that the idea could also benefit Respawn by potentially increasing player retention (and disincentivizing smurfs).

The system designed by MC501stclone is similar to ones that already exist in other games. In Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, players can earn Prestige Keys by leveling up beyond the base level-cap of 55, and these keys allow them to unlock special calling cards and emblems that other players cannot access.

While Respawn have not responded to the post at the time of writing, the developer is constantly looking for feedback and ideas from players on how they can improve the Apex Legends experience. It’s certainly possible that they could incorporate a system like this at some point in the future.

Apex Legends dev explains why they’re struggling to buff Revenant

Published: 7/Feb/2021 15:50 Updated: 7/Feb/2021 16:01

by Joe Craven
Revenant Apex Legends Buff Season 8
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8 Respawn Entertainment

One of Respawn’s lead designers working on Apex Legends has explained the difficulties they have buffing Revenant, as mains of the Season 4 Legend continue to call for improvements.

Revenant, like a few other late additions to Apex Legends, has fallen some way down the pecking order. Alongside Rampart and Crypto, the Synthetic Nightmare has struggled to make a long-term impact to the battle royale’s meta, finding himself among the lowest pick rates going into Season 8.

The response from Revenant players has, quite understandably, been to call on Respawn to provide a buff to the deadly assassin. His current abilities, detailed below, are generally considered to be too weak in the game’s evolved meta.

However, Daniel Klein, Respawn’s lead game designer on Apex, has explained just why he’s so difficult to strengthen.

Revenant abilities in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Revenant’s abilities, many argue, have seen him slide to the bottom of the Apex Legends’ character pool.

One Redditor, during Respawn’s recent AMA, suggested that one thing they’ve noticed more than ever in this season is the relative weakness of Revenant’s tactical.

However, Klein explained that they don’t want the abilities of legends to become their primary way to deal damage. “We do wanna be very careful not to position abilities as primary damage dealers,” Klein said. “Revenant’s tac is pretty reliably hittable, so probably not a great candidate for more damage.”

In short, simply enabling Revenant’s tactical to do more damage is pretty far down the list on potential buffs he will receive.

Daniel Klein on Revenant buff
Reddit
Klein suggested that simply upping the damage of his tactical is not a great option.

Another player echoed Klein’s comments, saying that Revenant’s tactical is already very strong, and shouldn’t receive a buff. They finished: “Don’t get me wrong, Revenant needs some help, but his tactical is not the area to buff.”

Replying to this comment, Klein explained that this is Respawn’s struggle: “That’s what makes buffing him so hard; it’s clear he needs buffs, but it’s also equally clear that [his] tac and ult shouldn’t be straight up buffed.”

Daniel Klein response on Reddit about Rev buff
Reddit
Klein’s response agreed why Revenant is so hard to buff.

One potential avenue for a buff would be his Passive, but the impact of a faster crouch-walk would be pretty negligible in the grand scheme of things. Perhaps another idea would be to make his climbing abilities even stronger, allowing him to reach hard to reach spots quickly.

Back in Season 7, Respawn said they were looking into some tweaks to his hitbox too, which could make him a harder target.

The admission that Revenant needs a buff will be music to the ears of his mains, but it remains to be seen exactly what form a buff would take.