Apex Legends fans increase Titanfall 2 player count as wait for sequel continues - Dexerto

Apex Legends players are banding together to further increase Titanfall 2’s player count on Steam in hopes Respawn will respond with a sequel for the title.

Released all the way back in 2016, Titanfall 2 sold 4 million copies in its first year after launch, developing a large and dedicated fanbase.

Eventually, as with any title, the excitement surrounding the game died down and Respawn Entertainment began working on their ever-popular battle royale title, Apex Legends.

However, despite being over five years since a new game was released in the Titanfall franchise, fans are still desperate for a sequel.

In an attempt to show Respawn there’s still demand for a new Titanfall game, the Apex Legends community has rallied together to boost Titanfall 2’s player count on Steam.

Titanfall 2 player count skyrockets in bid for sequel

According to Steam Charts, in March of 2021 Titanfall 2’s peak concurrent player count was sat at 2,655. Now, in April, the number of players has skyrocketed, with the title reaching a peak of 16,958.

A lot of players have made it very clear that they’re playing the game in hopes that Respawn will notice and decide to make a sequel. Dedicated threads have even started popping up on the Apex Legends subreddit, encouraging the community to hop on Titanfall 2.

Despite this, there are a number of other factors at play that have caused the resurgence of Titanfall 2 on Steam. For starters, Apex’s upcoming new ‘Legacy’ Season has strong ties to the Titanfall lore and has no doubt spurred a lot of fans to revisit the old shooter.

On top of this, Titanfall 2 was selling at a discount price on the Steam store in mid-April, with a lot of new players picking up the title for 75% off.

Titanfall 2 players on Steam have increased 940% this month 👀 Still don't feel bad about killing Viper – BT for life 🤷‍♂️ — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) April 20, 2021

It’s difficult to know whether Respawn will use this resurgence as a motive to develop another title in the Titanfall franchise. They already have a huge game in Apex Legends that is continuing to grow in popularity year on year.

No matter what developers opt to do, the players have certainly sent a message that they’re patiently waiting and that there’s still demand for a sequel.