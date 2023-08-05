Apex Legends fans demand Dive Trail customization options over removal

Apex Legends fans have called for Respawn to implement visibility options for Dive Trails in Season 18 instead of outright removing them.

Season 18 of Apex Legends is on the horizon, and developer Respawn Entertainment has already offered up a glimpse of some early details surrounding what’s next for the battle royale.

Respawn revealed that there would be some changes surrounding Ranked in Season 18, resulting in the outright removal of Dive Trails in favor of Banner Frames that awarded at the end of each season.

However, some fans have called on the dev team to implement alternate visibility options instead of getting rid of Dive Trails in Ranked starting in Season 18.

Apex Legends fans propose Dive Trail solution in Season 18

A post on the Apex Legends subreddit proposed the solution. The OP said, “Instead of removing the beauty of Dive Trails, they should give every play the possibility to choose who can see the dive trails like ‘just me,’ ‘just me and my team,’ or ‘everyone.'”

Players in the comments voiced support for the idea, with some saying this solution is what Respawn “should have done” instead of removing them.

Many fans in the comments voiced their appreciation for Dive Trails and would be sad to see them disappear from Apex Legends. “Something besides removing them… I am so upset about this change and I hope they hear the MAJORITY of the community that does not want this.”

Others guessed that this may have had something to do with Season 17’s lackluster Ranked season, as many more players likely earned Dive Trails thanks to Season 17’s point system. “Funny they make a change like this after they f**k ranked up so bad that there are 2 million Master’s players this season.”

The news of this change also has some worried Dive Trail’s removal in Ranked may just be an excuse to sell more in the in-game store.

While we still don’t know exactly how Respawn intends to handle the removal of Dive Trails in Season 18, it seems some fans can’t help but feel concerned.