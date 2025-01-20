Apex Legends fans convinced there’s a big reason why player count won’t grow

Apex Legends players believe there is a big reason as to why the battle royale is inaccessible to new players, and it’s something that has been around for a while.

Over the last year or so, Apex Legends’ player count has been dropping steadily. Players have been frustrated by the overall state of the battle royale’s health – especially when it comes to overpowered characters, server status, and cheaters.

Respawn have attempted to fix a few of the issues, focusing on quality-of-life updates instead of tonnes of new content, but there hasn’t been an uptick in active players for a while.

While longtime players have searched for solutions, suggesting different ideas, they’ve got one big hurdle that is preventing newer players from developing a love for the game.

Apex Legends fans want more legends to be free

“Gatekeeping legends kills new players,” Redditor xl_Chunk_lx said. “There are 26 legends in the game now. Imagine downloading the game for the first time and you can only pick 6 legends. Wtf is that? They should definitely change that for this upcoming season.”

The Redditor also pointed to Marvel Rivals – which is having a great deal of success – having every character unlocked from the get-go.

When it comes to unlocking legends in Apex, you can pay with real money or grind legend tokens. However, the latter can be a long grind at times.

“I played until I was level 21 I think and I didn’t even have enough to unlock one legend, kinda bored me out when I realized how much I’d have to grind to unlock legends,” one player added.

Respawn Entertainment Apex’s player count has dropped and dropped over the last year.

“It was okay to have 3 out 8 legends when it was originally launched. But now there are 26! At least give 2-3 options per class!” another said.

Another player said it is ‘unfair’ to new players as it puts them on the back foot – especially since some of the free legends aren’t as powerful as the newer ones on the roster.

“It may have been ok years ago but now it’s just unnecessary,” another chimed in.