Apex Legends fans concerned about major TTK change in Season 24

Apex Legends fans are slightly concerned about some of the changes coming in Season 24, especially when it relates to the TTK – Time to Kill – in matches.

Over the last few months, Apex Legends’ seasonal updates have slowed down on being chock full of new content. You used to be able to guarantee a new legend with a new season, as well as a new map or weapon, but that has long changed.

With Season 24, Respawn are delivering some quite sizable changes to the battle royale. Arsenals, which work like loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone, are coming, as are changes to the way healing works. Oh, and every weapon in the game is being buffed too.

Those weapon buffs will mean more damage being inflicted on enemies, leading to a shorter Time to Kill – TTK. That is always an interesting tweak.

Apex Legends weapons buffs will alter TTK

For some fans, they’re concerned already that it could be a “bad” change that puts many long-time players off the game.

“If people can just one clip before I can react then it’s a bad change,” one fan said. “They tried this reduced TTK in season 6. They reverted it in two weeks because it was bad. It will probably be bad,” another player, Redditor pickletea123, pointed out.

“The decent time to kill is what made this the best fps out. In Apex, if you were a better player and got hit first you had a chance to fight back and show that. Now it’s going to be like CoD where whoever shoots the other player first has a 90%+ chance of winning. This will suck,” commented another.

Other fans also harped on the change being similar to Season 6 too. “Lowering the time to kill literally almost killed the game in season six. Why are they doing this,” commented another.

We’ll have to wait and see how things shake out once the update goes live. For now, though, fans are concerned.