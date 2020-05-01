Apex Legends fans claim Loba's heirloom seen in Season 5 teaser

Eagle-eyed Apex Legends fans think a new heirloom for Loba has already been teased - potentially even in the Season 5 trailer that dropped on April 30.

Respawn Entertainment has finally confirmed the addition of Loba for Season 5, following weeks of anticipation and rumors. The news was confirmed on April 30, with a video of Loba's background entitled "Legacy of a Thief".

There are multiple leaks indicating what Loba's in-game abilities will look like, but these are yet to be confirmed by Respawn. Regardless, fans of the battle royale think they may have already found teasers for Loba's heirloom, in both the "Legacy of a Thief" and official artwork of the upcoming legend.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RH3Rp80rbkQ

Heirlooms are ultra-rare in-game items, pertaining to specific legends. For every 500 Apex Packs a player opens, they are guaranteed 1 heirloom. Currently, only five legends have specific heirloom sets: Wraith, Bloodhound, Lifeline, Pathfinder, and Octane.

In the trailer, Loba can be seen beating enemies with a cane of sorts, something has become clearer in the official artwork. She is frequently seen with a staff, sharpened at one end while the other end is a wolf head. Loba, in Portuguese, means 'wolf'.

While there has been no official confirmation, a number of Apex fans have picked up on the item and think it could be a hint at an upcoming heirloom. One fan argued: "[It] would actually make perfect sense, she uses it as a melee weapon in the trailer so I wouldn't be surprised at all. And it's f**king beautiful too."

Others, however, suggested that it appears too large to be an heirloom. Bloodhound's heirloom, for example, is a miniature axe that is considerably smaller than Loba's staff.

We'll have to wait and see what Respawn have up their sleeves, as there are a number of legends who have been in the game far longer than Loba, and do not currently have heirlooms available to them. Octane, though, was added as a DLC legend in Season 1, and has been given one ahead of multiple base legends. Maybe Loba will follow suit.