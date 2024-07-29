Apex Legends fans claim it is “bleeding” players as player count keeps dropping

Apex Legends is seemingly “bleeding” players as the battle royale has dropped a few places on Steam’s most-played games charts.

Over the last 12 months, Apex Legends’ player count has taken a hit at times for a few different reasons. Players have been annoyed with cheaters running wild, legends being undercooked, server problems, and a few other things.

However, prior to the start of season 22, they started rebelling against Respawn Entertainment’s decision to add a Premium+ tier to the battle pass. Initially, the new part of the battle pass could only be purchased with real-world money and not Apex Coins. This has since been reverted.

On top of that, the battle royale has suffered with another influx of cheaters, and together, the two problems has seen the game’s player count fall off.

“The game hasn’t seen a lower average player month since January of 202,” Redditor Kaateiku said, pointing out that the battle royale had slipped out of Steam’s top 10 most-played games on July 28 for a period.

“Game is bleeding players,” another player added. “Damn, PUBG has higher playercount than Apex now. Feels like 2019 again lmao,” another player pointed out. “With what they’ve been demonstrating, the game will continue to lose players unfortunately,” commented another.

Others argued that the falloff wasn’t as harsh as some players had made out. “You took a screenshot when Apex is historically at its lowest every day, while ignoring when it’s its peak. It was at 220k earlier today. It hits its peak around 07:00 and hits its lowest around 19:00,” one player argued.

As per SteamCharts, the battle royale’s average player count is at its lowest point since Season 11, with that average dropping by nearly 30,000 players in the last month alone. That is, obviously, just the Steam count and doesn’t account for Xbox, PlayStation, or EA Origin.

Respawn have promised to tackle the cheating problems and pledged to “get better” when it comes to talking about big changes like the battle pass overhuall. So, maybe they’ll win back some of those players.