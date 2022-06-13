Apex Legends fan recreates Autumn Estates in Minecraft and it’s unbelievably accurate

An Apex Legends fan has built Autumn Estates in Minecraft and they’ve recreated the iconic Olympus POI perfectly.

Since arriving in Apex Legends all the way back in Season 7, Olympus has remained a fan-favorite map thanks to its countless unique and exciting POIs.

While Bonsai Plaza, Hammond Labs, and Turbine are popular landing locations for squads at the start of a match, nowhere can match the chaos of Autumn Estates on Olympus.

The circular settlement’s abundance of loot, tightly packed buildings, and impressive visual design seem to draw in half the lobby in every single match. As a result, it’s become an iconic location on Olympus that’s instantly recognizable for any Apex player.

Well, in hopes of celebrating the POI, one dedicated Apex fan decided to take their love for Autumn Estates a step further and recreate it perfectly in Minecraft.

Apex player recreates Autumn Estates in Minecraft

Posted to the Apex Legends subreddit on June 13, user LighterVim decided to share their Minecraft recreation of Autumn Estates with the community.

The talented player has managed to construct every single detail of the POI to the point where it’s hard to pick out a single fault in the entire design.

Whether it’s the iconic buildings that make up the bulk of the settlement, the instantly recognizable trees that are scattered around the POI, or even the landscape of Olympus in the background, it’s safe to say they’ve knocked it out of the park.

If that wasn’t enough, LighterVim has posted the full-length video to their YouTube channel that showcases the full build sped-up in real-time and it’s an incredible sight to see the entire project come together.

Some Apex players couldn’t resist making a joke about how calm LighterVim’s Estates location is compared to the real game, advising them to add a little more chaos into the mix for accuracy.

“Looks way too calm, we’re gonna need about 15 dive trails, charge rifle beams, some frags and arcs going off, and other miscellaneous gunshots.”

Either way, this is without a doubt one of the most impressive Apex recreations that has been showcased in Minecraft, and hopefully, LighterVim will expand this POI to other iconic Olympus locations.