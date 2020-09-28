Apex Legends fan brings Mirage's Too Much Witt heirloom to life

An Apex Legends fan managed to recreate Mirage’s ‘Too Much Witt’ heirloom with the help of the game’s files to perfectly shape a trophy of the Holographic Trickster.

In June’s 'Lost Treasures Collection' event, Respawn introduced the entirely-appropriate heirloom that awarded Mirage a trophy awarded to the “Best Competitor in a Battle Royale - Based on skill, but mostly looks.”

Advertisement

Fans and Mirage mains alike agreed that the studio created the perfect melee skin for the Legend - although the heirloom might have been a bit too perfect for some people, seeing how the Apex game files are now being used to make the trophy a reality.

Getting a bit creative with a 3D printer, user ‘IAmDelph’ showed off the finished product depicting a crowned-Mirage standing proudly on the person’s desk.

Advertisement

According to the user, the proportions scaled the base model found in Apex Legends’ files to 65% of it’s size. This translated to a statue just about double the height of a mug seen positioned next to the trophy.

The details and flair of the in-game version shows all the intricate designs in Mirage’s suit and headwear. Though some of that is lost in translation to the final printed product, people interested in replicating the heirloom will hardly care since they’ll have their very own Mirage trophy to tout.

Read more: Unusual Apex Legends Rampart bug makes Amped Cover useless

“Mirage heirloom ripped from the game files and modified by myself,” IAmDelph said. Delph created files for it to be made half with gold material and the other part with wood, or as a single piece to easily print out.

Advertisement

The creation even caught the eye of Character Artist Jeremy Jodoin, who goes by ‘RSPN_Jeremy on Reddit, and was ecstatic to see one of his designs come to life.

“Oh dude this is so cool!” Jodoin said. “I think this is the first time any of my models have been printed, it's an honor good sir may it stand proudly on your desk/shelf!”

Both fans and devs were impressed with IAmDelph’s initiative and could definitely lead to more Mirage mains recreating the Apex Legends heirloom trophy for themselves in the future.