Apex Legends

Apex Legends Explosive Hold locations on Kings Canyon map

Published: 8/Feb/2021 17:34 Updated: 8/Feb/2021 17:36

by Jacob Hale
Apex legends season 8 explosive holds
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

Explosive Holds were added to Apex Legends in Season 8, offering players the chance to pick up some weapons, Hop-Ups, ammo, and more to give them a better chance on Kings Canyon.

If you’ve played Season 8 at all you’ve likely run into them here and there, and they’re always handy to crack open if you’ve got a grenade in your backpack.

However, what can be tough is locating them when you drop somewhere new or when you’re traversing the map.

So, we’ve put together a handy map of all Explosive Hold locations on Kings Canyon, which should definitely help you and your squad make more informed decisions about what to do.

explosive hold apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Explosive Holds are easy to open and could greatly enhance your chances of a win.

All Explosive Hold location on Kings Canyon

If you’re looking to plan out your rotations or drops a little better in Apex Legends, knowing where these Explosive Holds are could be extremely beneficial.

We’ve put together a handy guide on how to access Explosive Holds, but if you’re already well-versed on how to get into them and what you can get, you can check out our location guide below.

This is a map we’ve put together of every Hold we’ve found so far on Kings Canyon — but there may be even more for you to utilize. The red dots are where you will find Holds.

apex legends explosive hold locations dexerto
Respawn Entertainment
All Explosive Hold locations in Kings Canyon.

As you can see, they’re fairly evenly spread out across the map. Areas such as the South side, around Market, Water Treatment, and Repulsor, seems a hotspot for Explosive Hold drops.

Similarly, you could land at the North side and take advantage of the Holds located around Crash Site and Spotted Lake.

As mentioned above, we’re still continuously updating this list and making sure it’s fully populated. Feel free to tweet us at @TitanfallBlog if you’ve found one that we haven’t included.

Published: 8/Feb/2021 15:45 Updated: 8/Feb/2021 15:48

by Matt Porter
Respawn Entertainment

There’s a wide variety of incredible cosmetics available in Apex Legends, but in order to access them, you’re going to need to get your hands on some in-game currency like Legend Tokens and Crafting Metals. 

Just like its battle royale rivals, Apex Legends allows players to purchase new cosmetics like weapon skins, banners, and voice quips with micro-transactions.

None of these items provide players with any competitive advantage in the game, but they do help you stand out from the crowd – especially when you’ve got some classic skins to brag about to newer players.

So, let’s take a look at how you can get your hands on Apex Coins, Legend Tokens, and Crafting Metals in-game as these are vitals to getting cosmetics.

Players can purchase cosmetic items from the in-game store.

How to get Apex Coins

The easiest way to get your hands on new items is by buying some Apex Coins, which are available for purchase in the game using real-world money.

Players can spend anywhere from $9.99 up to $99.99 on this currency, which can then be used to buy Apex Packs, specific items found in the in-game store, or features from the Armory.

Apex Coins can also be used to unlock new playable legends and seasonal battle passes as well.

Apex Coins can be bought using real money.

How to get Legend Tokens 

Legend Tokens cannot be purchased with cash and are awarded to players for reaching the next level, allowing players who earn enough of them to unlock new legends from the store.

With leaks from data miners seemingly revealing the names and abilities of some potential new arrivals for Apex Legends, it seems like a lot of new content is on the horizon. So, the more Legend Tokens you have, the better.

Legend Tokens or Apex Coins can be used to unlock new characters.

How to get Crafting Metals 

Finally, players can also unlock new items using Crafting Metals. These can be exchanged for weapons skins inside the Armory, but currently, the only way to get your hands on them is inside Apex Packs.

For players who don’t really want to spend any cash on in-game cosmetics, Apex Packs can also be unlocked by simply playing the game, as they are offered as rewards to players who have leveled up and through the battle pass too.

You can find different variants of Crafting Materials inside these packs, too. These include Common (15), Rare (30), Epic (200), and Legendary (600) types, which all have a different value. The rarer the Crafting Materials you find, the more currency you will have to spend on crafting cosmetics. These typically sell for between 30 to 1,200 Crafting Metals a piece.

Crafting Metals can be exchanged for new weapon skins.

Respawn have also revealed the expected drop rate for the rarity level of items that can be found inside them, with players having a 100% chance of finding at least one rare item inside.

Apex Legends includes information on the drop rate of rare items.

For those planning on buying Apex Packs but worried about getting the same item multiple times, Respawn have confirmed that Apex Packs have duplicate protection, meaning that once you have unlocked an item, you won’t receive it from an Apex Pack again.