How to complete Apex Legends Broken Ghost event quest 'A Legend Falls'

The next Apex Legends mission in the Broken Ghost quest has arrived. This time, players will be fighting their way through Kings Canyon in the new “A Legend Falls” mission ⁠— here’s how to finish the second Season 5 PvE challenge.

‘The Broken Ghost’ has changed Apex forever in Season 5. Respawn’s hugely-popular title once simply followed the usual battle royale formula of dropping players into an arena to fight until they were the last one standing.

In Season 5, there’s more to the game than that. Players are now tasked with battling against enemy AI hordes in story-based missions, as they learn more about Loba’s quest to take her revenge against simulacrum assassin Revenant.

Advertisement

Every quest, or “hunt” as Apex Legends calls them, is fairly simple: drop into Kings Canyon, kill a stack of enemies, get the mission reward (usually an artifact) and get the heck out of there before you die. Week 1 was a big success.

Read more: First look at secret Apex bunkers found under Kings Canyon

This time around, Respawn has upped the ante. Apex Legends fans now have to beat even more enemies, while racing a 10-minute timer, to earn the story’s next cutscene. Here’s how to beat the “A Legend Falls” mission.

Advertisement

How to complete the Broken Ghost "A Legend Falls" mission

Step 1 ⁠— “Eliminate Hostiles”

Apex players will land on top of The Cage armed with a Triple Take sniper rifle, and a spare P2020 pistol just in case things get hairy. Below, four Prowlers are attacking the bunker ⁠— pop them with your rifle to get started.

Once you’ve defeated these enemies, the road should be clear for you to head towards the real setting for the new Broken Ghost quest: the bunker.

Advertisement

Step 2 ⁠— Attempt to save Wattson

Once you’ve flexed your top-tier sniping talents on the poor Prowlers below, you can move to the bunker. There are a few more scaly enemies waiting for you here, and the bunker is covered in Wattson’s electric defense fences.

Kill these enemies, and clear the fences away to access the bunker. Inside you’ll find a downed Wattson hiding behind one of her fences. Break that fence, and wait for her to die (you won’t be able to save her) to activate the next stage.

Once Wattson gives up the ghost, she’ll drop a loot box. Make sure you dig through this, even if it feels a little sad, because she will usually drop a rare Golden helmet for you. Equip this new loot, then head downstairs into the hangar.

Advertisement

Step 3 ⁠— Activate the panels, clear the bunker

Once you arrive in the hangar, you’ll get a new objective: “Open Exit: 0/3 Panels Activated.” There’ll be a bit more fighting as you descend into the bunker, considering there are a few more Prowlers waiting for you here too.

Defeat these beasts, then head to the door off to the right side of the stairs. Crack open the door ⁠— you’ll need to smash it wide open ⁠— and kill the Prowlers waiting to ambush you on the other side. The first panel is also here.

Read More: Apex dev explains why Skulltown was removed in Season 5

Activate the first panel (1/3) and scoop up the epic purple armor hidden here too. Turn straight around from the panel and head across the room to the lower area of the hangar. The last two panels are here.

One is located down the left-side split, along with an angry Prowler. Leave this one for now and go right. Here you’ll find the next panel (2/3), a golden R-301, and a Prowler. Tick that off, then head back down the left side with your new gun (3/3).

With all three panels ticked off, you should get the final ‘A Legend Falls’ objective: "Dig up the hidden artifact". Break the final Wattson fence that you find deep in the bunker, and leave the underground building and its Prowlers behind.

Step 4 ⁠— Claim the second Broken Ghost artifact

Once outside, head to the objective marker that should have appeared on your screen. Place the digger tool you have there with the “Deploy Drill” action. You’ll immediately get a warning from Bangalore that there are “hostiles approaching.”

This is the final wave of defense in the Broken Ghost mission. Prowlers should keep attacking your position for around a minute before the artifact is actually ready to be collected. Be prepared for a bit of a fight at this point.

Read More: Respawn finally fix Apex hit registration bug in May 20 patch

When the artifact is ready to go, you’ll get another message from Bangalore telling you that it's definitely "time to go". Grab the artifact, and be ready for a sprint. Your drop ship arrives 100 meters away. Run to it, and end the mission.

Broken Ghost Chapter 2 cutscene: “The Detached Chaperone"

Once you finish the “A Legend Falls” mission, you will be given access to the next cutscene in the Season 5 storyline. It’s all text-based, but it tells the story of the Apex cast caring for Wattson after she was injured in Mission 2.

The story is told from Wraith’s perspective as the roster deals with the fallout from Wattson being injured. While many are concerned for the French hero, new Season 5 legend Loba is less worried. This causes tension in the camp.

Her disregard for the injured legend sets Caustic off. He grabs the Translocating Thief by the neck and pins her against the wall, before threatening to make sure Loba “begs for death” if Wattson doesn’t survive her recovery.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UV3GyDfMOAo

The next Broken Quest mission is expected to arrive next week. The third entry in the Season 5 series will be titled “The Liberated Narc”. It will likely be told from Octane’s perspective.

So far, the new weekly player-vs-environment campaign has been well received. Respawn has clearly taken notice of that too ⁠— the devs maybe adding a Titanfall-themed questline next, including Titans, Pilots, wall-running, and more.