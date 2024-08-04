Apex Legends Esports World Cup Final breaks record as longest LAN match ever

Going to a 13th round, the Apex Legends Esports World Cup Grand Final has officially become the longest Apex LAN final to date, with the full series going for almost seven hours.

Though the ALGS has had some lengthy LAN tournaments for their finals, this one takes the cake for the absolute longest in terms of rounds played.

For those unfamiliar with how Apex Legends pro play works, here’s the gist of how LAN Final winners are determined:

Players earn Placement Points, earned through a mix of taking out other teams and getting high placement at the end of the match, in order to get a chance at actually winning.

Until a team goes into a match with 60 points and comes out with a win in that round, the match goes on. And, as teams began to qualify and earned enough points to win it all, underdog teams just kept showing up and winning rounds.

It all came to a head as Twisted Minds’ StrafingFlame got a revive onto both his teammates. With them being the only surviving team that wasn’t on match point, he was the only hope for another match. They clutched the win despite the odds, pushing to a match 13.

This makes the Esports World Cup’s Apex Legends Final the longest LAN match to date, and also ties the longest Apex Legends pro match of all time which was played in July 2024.

The APAC North ALGS qualifier went to 13 rounds as well before the victors were ultimately determined, though that was merely a qualifier match. A Grand Final going to 13 rounds with $600,000 on the line is unprecedented.

Ultimately, Alliance wound up winning it all. Though fan-favorite Team Falcons had the most points and LG mounted an incredible comeback, Alliance was the team that’d win it all. They’re also the first EMEA team to ever win an Apex Legends LAN Final.

