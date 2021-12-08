Apex Legends esports team banners leak: G2 Esports, TSM, 100 Thieves, more

As Apex Legends esports gears up for a big year in 2022, Respawn appear set to release new esports-inspired banner frames to let fans celebrate and support their favorite ALGS teams in style.

As Apex Legends’ premier esports competition, the Apex Legends Global Series Pro League (ALGS), is set to return in January, 2022, it has become a must-watch for fans of competitive Apex.

With a star-studded roster of organizations that includes esports titans like G2 Esports, TSM, 100 Thieves, and many more, it looks like players will soon be able to represent their favorite teams in-game.

A leak courtesy of Apex dataminer, HumanSAS, shows off a series of banner frames inspired by some of the game’s biggest teams.

Apex Legends esports banners leak

Ahead of the new year and, in turn, new ALGS series, it looks like Respawn have been prepping some pretty cool new esports-inspired banners for players to pick up in-game. Although there are no Legend or weapon skins in sight (yet anyway), the leaked banner frames look good.

As with any leak, it’s important to remember that these may not be the final product, as it could still be in development.

HumanSAS’ leak contains banners featuring ten of the biggest names in esports, with colorful backgrounds each inspired by the squad’s signature colors. There’s an emerald green one for Alliance, a striking cyan version for Cloud9, and a sleek-looking gun-metal grey for TSM.

Other teams featured include Complexity, Natus Vincere (NAVI,) NRG, G2 Esports, Crazy Raccoon, Team Liquid and 100 Thieves.

Members of the game’s spinoff subreddit, ApexUncovered, were quick to speculate about how players will be able to score one of these awesome new cosmetics in-game.

One writes that “apparently there is a store listing in the files for ALGS. So I’m assuming it’s going to be some sort of bundle-type thing,” writes one, with another response noting that the proceeds will likely ” help fund prize pools.”

A final comment speculates that the cosmetics would be “perfect for Twitch drops,” a phenomenon that has become pretty common in the esports sphere, and that ALGS has used in the past.

How to claim these sweet new banner frames is anyone’s guess, but either way, they’re absolutely perfect for celebrating a new year of ALGS action in style. We’ll have to wait for confirmation from the developers about their plans for esports integrations in-game.