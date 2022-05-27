Apex Legends dominates Twitch’s ‘most streamed games’ post-Season 13

Following the release of Apex Legends Season 13, Respawn’s iconic battle royale has surged to the top of Twitch and looks set to remain there.

Apex Legends Season 13 has been out in the world for quite a while now, introducing players to lovable new Legend, Newcastle, and his touching story of family, hardship, and redemption.

While for some 13 is an unlucky number, the game has grown exponentially since the new chapter’s debut, shattering its player count record on Steam and proving that the game is very much alive and kicking.

Apex hasn’t only dominated Steam, though; it has skyrocketed to the top of the Twitch charts, clocking in as the platform’s most-streamed game since Season 13’s release.

Apex Legends dominates Twitch post-Season 13

Following the arrival of the new season, Apex has beaten out the likes of Valorant and Fortnite to secure the top spot on Twitch’s ‘most streamed games’ list.

According to data obtained via SullyGnome, the hours streamed has spiked by 4% (a considerable amount given the size of Twitch,) a total of 1,781,233 hours have been broadcast since Season 13 first dropped.

Valorant has slipped down the table to second with quite a considerable drop (7.7%), and is flanked by Fortnite and League of Legends. Given that LoL’s premier global tournament, MSI, is currently being broadcast on the streaming behemoth, this is even more shocking.

Apex Legends has been the most streamed game on Twitch since Season 13 started 📈 What streamers have you been watching? pic.twitter.com/9cWX7xQrO4 — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) May 27, 2022

Back in November, 2021, Apex Legends overtook rival titles Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone as Twitch’s most popular battle royale, with streamers like NICKMERCS and iiTztimmy pulling millions of views in April alone.

As the game continues to go from strength to strength, it’ll be interesting to see if a new challenger rears its head. For now, though, it looks like the fans want Apex!