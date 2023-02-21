Apex Legends devs reveal surprise Ranked fixes for Season 16 mishaps

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has announced some surprise fixes for problems that were impacting Ranked since the start of Season 16.

The new Apex Legends season has seen an overwhelmingly positive response from the fan base. The arrival of a new weapon, several key changes to various Legends, and the implementation of a rotating Ranked mapset have all been huge winners in the eyes of the community.

It hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows though, as frustrations over a few major Ranked problems were generating a bit of noise online. Respawn heard those complaints and have already started to roll out fixes.

Secret Apex Legends Season 16 Ranked fixes

The developers announced the secret fixes in a February 21 tweet that detailed all the things they’re targeting, and gave a loose update on how they’ll be rolling out the fixes for each problem.

“We’ve been working behind the scenes to roll out some fixes to Ranked,” the tweet announced.

Inaccurate demotion has already been fixed, but here’s the whole package:

You will no longer be inaccurately demoted.

Still working on a visual bug showing inaccurate RP loss.

Looking to make an exceptional, one-time RP restoration for players.

This means that all the RP that players have missed out on thanks to whatever is causing these issues will be given back in full. All in all, that could be a significant jump for anyone who has been climbing the ladder since the start of the season.

There are no dates associated with the last two fixes, so for now players will simply have to wait for later announcements on that front.

At least the community can exhale and continue to play Ranked as normal, knowing that all their effort won’t be in vain even if it’s still a buggy experience for the time being.