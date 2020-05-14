Apex Legends devs respond to no hit registration issues in Season 5

Amid all the excitement about the launch of Apex Legends Season 5, it hasn't been all perfect, as some nasty bugs and glitches have reared their heads, requiring the developer's attention. A noticeable drop in hit-registration will definitely be top of their list.

In a shooter game, hit-registration is probably the most crucial aspect of gameplay to get right. Making sure that bullets actually connect with their target is fundamental, but with so many variables in an online game, it can be easier said than done.

It can also be difficult to diagnose problems, as players will often claim to be getting no registration on their shots, when really they're just missing, but hate to admit it. However, Respawn has confirmed that there are definitely some issues with hit-reg in Season 5 of Apex Legends.

Ater the update went live on May 12, it didn't take long for players to notice the problem either, and reports came flooding in on social media and Reddit.

Developers Josh Medina, a producer on Apex Legends, and Design Director Jason McCord, both responded on Twitter to confirm a fix for the "no-reg" issues was being worked on.

We are working on the No-Reg issue fix pic.twitter.com/1mToFQgrnJ — josh medina (@lowkeydbjosh) May 12, 2020

The time it will take to roll out a fix will likely depend on the cause of the problem, but considering how detrimental it can be to the core gameplay, it will undoubtedly be a high priority for Respawn.

Yep, thank you. Fixes being worked on. — Jason McCord (@MonsterclipRSPN) May 13, 2020

As soon as the update launched for Season 5, there were technical issues right out of the gate.

Respawn were fast to address them though, after players found unlocked legends were not appearing, and even just navigating the menus were faulty. But, a fix was rolled within half an hour.

We have identified the issue and currently rolling out the fix on all platforms. Thank you for your patience. — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) May 12, 2020

The fix for hit-registration is clearly not as straightforward though, and may take some more testing to resolve.

Due to the ongoing global situation, the entire development team are working from home, which could impact the speed of a fix.

Having said that, they still managed to promote and launch an entire new season (albeit with a week delay), so clearly they're still up and running as they need to be, even out of the studio.

We will keep you updated as more details come on the state of hit-registration in Apex Legends.