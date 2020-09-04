Apex Legends devs respond to major issues with Season 6 audio

Apex Legends devs have responded to the audio issues that are plaguing games in Season 6, noting that they have people dedicated to working on it but they are difficult to fix.

With the start of Apex Legends Season 6, fans of the battle royale were treated to a few changes. There is a new character in the form of Rampart, there is a new SMG in the Volt, and there are plenty of map changes to both Kings Canyon and World’s Edge.

However, the new season has also brought with it a pretty annoying issue with the sound. At times, players have been unable Gibraltar running around or the Devotion LMG being fired – which can be pretty infuriating in the late game.

Respawn have now responded to the issue and they’re hoping to get it fixed sooner rather than later, but it isn’t completely smooth sailing.

Commenting under the devs post about Evo Shield changes on September 3, Chad Grenier – the game director behind Apex – noted that it’s a difficult issue for Respawn to address because the audio isn’t an issue in their internal tests.

“We are aware of and have people dedicated to solving the issue. Unfortunately, it's not a simple problem and we're trying very hard to track down the cause,” Grenier commented.

“To complicate things, it's never been an issue in our internal playtests when we can actually debug the issue, so having a live game issue with no debugging capability makes it difficult to track down. Just wanted to comment here that we are aware and working on it.”

It’s obviously encouraging news for Apex players that Respawn are trying to get the issue ironed out, but the fact that they’re having a few problems tracking down the root of it means it probably won’t be sorted out anytime soon.

So, we’ll just have to wait and see as to how long it takes, and whether or not the lingering problem will be fixed by the time Season 7 comes around.