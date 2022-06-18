Apex Legends devs respond to Mad Maggie bug making her ultimate useless

Apex Legends developers Respawn Entertainment have confirmed that they’re looking into an issue affecting Mad Maggie’s Wrecking Ball Ultimate which is essentially making it useless.

Mad Maggie was introduced to the Apex Games at the start of Apex Legends Season 12, and the Rebel Warlord quickly made an impact on players. While new legends, obviously, dominate the pick rate, she became more popular than those that had come before her.

However, that popularity didn’t last long, and with other legends getting significant buffs, Maggie fell down the pick rate charts. So much so, that players have regularly demanded that she get a buff, even though she’s barely two seasons old.

On top of those calls for change, players have routinely reported issues with her Riot Drill tactical and Wrecking Ball ultimate. Well, finally, the devs are looking into problems with the latter.

The biggest issue that players have encountered with Maggie’s Wrecking Ball is that, well, it doesn’t really wreck at times – even though it does create its regular speed boost path.

When it is launched, the bouncing ball attack is meant to stun enemies that it comes across, but there are regular occasions where it doesn’t do so, making the ability, and legend, pretty pointless to use.

Players have been pointing the problem out to the devs and, on June 16, Respawn’s Pav confirmed that they’d be looking into it. “Yes, we’re aware. Looking into it!” he replied to one fan.

Yes, we're aware. Looking into it! — RSPN_Pav (@RSPN_Pav) June 16, 2022

As of writing, the fix has yet to go live and it hasn’t been mentioned in the patch notes for the upcoming Awakening Collection Event.

It remains to be seen as to when the problem will actually be fixed, but hopefully, it won’t be too much longer.