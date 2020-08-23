Apex Legends devs respond to bizarre complaints about female Legends

Apex Legends developers have responded after a handful of players complained that the game was adding too many female Legends, as Loba and Rampart could be followed by another female character.

Apex Legends' character pool is as diverse as any we've seen in any hero-based game. From humans to robots, non-binary to Pathfinder, it really does have it all. However, a small minority of players are being negative about the back-to-back female additions.

Season 5 added Loba, while Season 6 has seen Rampart thrown into the mix. Although not confirmed, early Season 7 leaks appear to suggest that the next addition may also be female.

Three consecutive female legends has, for some reason, frustrated some Apex players, with one saying: "I didn’t know I was playing a feminist game... Might as well just put a pink dress on Revenant."

The above comments were quoted by many who hit back at the player and encouraged them to simply enjoy the game, and let others do the same.

Apex Legends developers were soon drawn into the conversation, with design director Jason McCord actually confirming that a brief discussion over female Legends took place internally.

"We actually had a very short conversation about this," he said. "'Think people are gonna be mad that there are this many female legends in a row?' 'Uhhh, maybe? Who cares?' 'Agree - carry on'."

Apex Legends writer Tom Casiello also mocked the strange criticism, saying: "If you’re the kind of person keeping track of how many male Legends there are versus how many female Legends there are, might I suggest an alternate hobby?"

It is, of course, impossible to please everyone, but most players agree that the new Legends are consistently varying the gameplay and meta of Apex Legends, and that's what truly makes the game so much fun for its millions of fans.