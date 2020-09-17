Apex Legends devs remove Volt SMG from LTM after mistake

Apex Legends developers Respawn Entertainment have confirmed they removed the Volt SMG from Armed and Dangerous game after it accidentally appeared in the snipers and shotguns only mode.

When Season 6 of Apex Legends launched back in mid-August, fans were treated to a brand new SMG: the Volt. This extremely low-recoil gun allows players to pop off kills with ease and has been pretty well-received by the community, with many players using and some people saying it's a bit overpowered.

When the weapon accidentally showed up in the Armed and Dangerous LTM, however, many fans were confused, with some people thinking it could be a new feature of the mode that Respawn didn't let people know about. Fortunately, that wasn't the case.

Respawn Entertainment has confirmed via Apex Legend's official Twitter account that they have removed the Volt SMG from the LTM.

Morning, Legends! As an FYI, we've adjusted the loot pool in Armed and Dangerous, removing the Volt and Energy Mags. We've also re-added the Mobile Respawn Beacon. Go give it a shot. 😉 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) September 17, 2020

For those that don't know, Armed and Dangerous essentially restricts all weapons aside from snipers and shotguns from being used. There are a number of other restrictions implemented, including a difference in armor and Gold-tier weapons, but generally speaking it is mainly recognized as a shotguns/snipers only mode.

If that's the case, how, you might ask, did an SMG make its way into the game? According to Twitter user and Apex Legends dataminer Biast12, this is because the code for Armed and Dangerous wasn't changed since the last time it was in the battle royale, which was before the Volt was added.

nah it's just because they are just using the old code for the LTM = a version where the volt wasn't a part of the game = it's not coded to not spawn in the LTM — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) September 16, 2020

This means that the mode didn't recognize the weapon as an SMG and allowed it and its ammo to spawn in-game.

All in all, while this is a pretty major screw-up, especially for a weapon as powerful as the Volt, it's good that the developers removed it as quickly as possible.