Apex Legends devs remove ‘pay-to-win’ Iron Sights for “competitive integrity”

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment have announced that they’re fixing ‘pay-to-win’ iron sights in order to improve “competitive integrity”.

The Heatsink Flatline skin has been a hot topic when it comes to competitive integrity around iron sights. Simply put, most players thought the weapon was flat-out better with the Heatsink Skin applied.

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment agreed, and they’ve changed this Flatline skin to be more in line with the other skins for the rifle.

Apex Legends ‘pay to win’ skin has been changed

Along with the slight yet very noticeable visual changes for this weapon came a message from Respawn disavowing any pay-to-win mechanics in and around weapon skins.

“We believe that any competitive edge in Apex Legends should be gained by honing your skills and not due to any perceived advantages from buying gun skins. As our good friend Kuben Blisk puts it: ‘You kill me, you’re better. I kill you, I’m better.’”

Apex Legends is a game that’s heavily monetized and has a great deal of existing cosmetic options. But, with its identity as a competitive shooter, maintaining competitive integrity for all players is also important. They ended their message with this:

“We hope players who own these skins will appreciate these improvements and support us as we work to keep Apex Legends fun and fair.”

Why did the Heatsink Flatline skin need to be changed?

What was changed about the Heatsink skin for the Flatline, and why was the skin so controversial in the first place?

Before is on the left, after is on the right

When putting the before and after images of these skins side-by-side, it’s clear why players favored the Heatsink skin over other options. That additional viewport beneath the irons gives players a lot more visibility than other Flatline skins.

The Flatline is known for having chunky iron sights, and a skin that removes some of that bulk was clearly favored by the players who owned this skin.

Considering this is a Season 4 cosmetic, the Heatsink Flatline skin has been in Apex Legends for a long time. While it’s taken almost two years to address the issue, the response from Respawn indicates that they’re committed to making sure that Apex Legends is a level playing field unaffected by skins that give some players a slight edge.

Meanwhile, we have an entire list of weapon skins that have improved iron sights. Whether or not Respawn will decide to revisit some other weapon skins and alter their sights remains to be seen.