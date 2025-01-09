Apex Legends devs quickly revert tap strafing nerf amid wave of backlash

Tap strafing changes have been reversed in Apex Legends after developers faced an immense amount of backlash online for the initial decision, some going as far as to label it “one of the worst updates of all time.”

As part of the January 7 Apex update, multiple weapon and Legend adjustments led the charge, though it was a smaller point that grabbed the community’s attention. Filed near the bottom of the list under the bug fixes section was a change to one of the BR’s core movement systems.

“Added a buffer to tap strafes to combat automated movement tech at high frame rates,” the 23.1 patch notes read. This effectively reduced the usability of the movement trick, one employed by many at the highest ranks.

What followed was a wave of backlash as devs at Respawn Entertainment came under fire for the decision. While intending to target automated movement exploits, it also impacted players manually tap strafing with skillful input. As a result, countless streamers and pros all took to social media to blast the decision.

Now, just a day removed from the patch and it’s swiftly been rolled back. Devs released a statement on January 8 addressing the controversy while admitting the change “affected more than anticipated.”

Tap strafe nerf reverted after Apex Legends community rallies

“We just reverted the change that negatively impacted tap-strafing,” Respawn shared on X (formerly Twitter).

“For movement aficionados, feedback and feel around movement systems are critical, and there’s legitimate skill expression that we intend to preserve.

“Our goal is to continue to combat automated workarounds and degenerate play patterns, which includes some advanced movement tech that warps combat in unhealthy ways. This change affected more than we intended.”

This means players can rest assured the next time they boot up Apex, they’ll be able to tap strafe til their heart’s content, just like before. However, devs are still committed to finding a “more elegant solution” to the problem of automated movement exploits, so we’ll have to see how that’s implemented down the line.

Apex community praises swift decision

As you would expect, given the backlash around the initial change, many were thrilled to see the quick backflip from Respawn.

“Thank you for listening to community feedback,” one player chimed in. “Stuff like this only strengthens the relationship between you and the players,” another added.

For some, however, it was more relief than anything. “Thank god,” former Apex pro Albralelie said. After all, the brief changeover was widely panned on social media, with current pros and content creators bashing the choice.

“One thing that makes Apex stand out against any other FPS is the game’s movement,” one player said at the time on X. “I’m sorry but this might be one of the worst Apex updates of all time,” Hambino stressed before the reversion. “What do you mean they ruined tap strafing?”

Thankfully, that’s all a thing of the past now as the core movement mechanic is once again intact and skill expression is back to how it was previously.