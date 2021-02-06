Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends devs playtesting more Loba buffs for Season 8

Published: 6/Feb/2021 6:31

by Andrew Amos
Respawn

Share

Apex Legends Season 8 Loba

Loba has already received buffs in Apex Legends Season 8, but mains of the Translocating Thief have demanded just a little bit more, and Respawn are entertaining the idea. This time, the buffs are coming to her tactical ability, Burglar’s Best Friend.

Loba hasn’t quite landed as well in Apex Legends compared to some of the other post-launch releases. Picks like Wattson and now Fuse are dominating the Outlands, but Loba never really shone.

There’s a lot of hidden power in the Translocating Thief’s kit between her bracelet teleport and her ability to see Purple and Gold items from miles away. Loba mains want this to be realized, but Respawn is hesitant.

Apex Legends loba Season 8
Respawn Entertainment
Loba has needed some buffs for some time, and now Respawn are handing them out.

She’s already seen some buffs to her ultimate in Season 8, allowing her to peek into care packages. However, there’s some issues with buffing her bracelet, as it can quickly turn OP.

“Why are we so conservative balancing her tactical? There’s good reasons! Combat readability, that is to say having a good idea where the enemy could have gone to in this case, is super important for making Apex feel as good as it does,” developer Daniel Klein said on Reddit.

“If you ever fail to see [or] hear the throw, you might suddenly have a Loba behind you you didn’t expect, and that feels awful.”

That doesn’t mean they’re neglecting her though. There’s two changes planned for later in Season 8 that’ll excite Loba mains. One, Respawn are fixing a bug that has caused her teleport to fail in multiple areas. Two, they’re potentially removing the slow penalty when she throws her bracelet.

“Her tactical still has a bunch of areas where it fails. That’s a bug! Whenever we find those, we try to fix ’em for you as soon as possible,” Klein added.

Card

“We’re currently playtesting a version that doesn’t slow you down at all while the bracelet is in the air and that doesn’t slow you down when you arrive at your target location. Bit scary, but been testing well so far.”

There’s no ETA for these buffs, but they might be enough for more players to pick up the Translocating Thief.

Apex Legends

Respawn address Apex Legends Team Deathmatch mode leaks in Season 8

Published: 6/Feb/2021 3:29

by Andrew Amos
Bangalore, Mirage, and Loba in Apex Legends
Respawn

Share

Apex Legends Season 8

Apex Legends is just a battle royale for now, but Respawn wants to make it so much more. As leaks have sprung up about a potential Team Deathmatch (TDM) mode, the devs have kept their lips sealed, but are indicating a big expansion soon.

While Respawn has worked on keeping Apex Legends fresh with a number of limited-time game modes, all of them center around one thing ⁠— the battle royale genre. The loot pools or the size of squads may change, but the core gameplay remains the same.

However, with Apex entering its third year on the market, Respawn are looking at making it so much more. Rumblings of expansion into other FPS genres within Apex Legends have been going for a while now, and in Season 8, there’s more validity now than ever before.

While exact details remain tight-lipped, leaks have been everywhere. A TDM-style mode has been the first one on players’ lips after data miners like ‘Shrugtal’ discovered smaller “arenas” that look perfect for the mode.

Now, Respawn is coming out with big hints about Apex’s future. While they haven’t confirmed the exact modes coming out soon — with developers avoiding saying “TDM” when asked by players — they are looking to make Apex Legends more than just a battle royale.

“We are always looking at ways to expand the play spaces of our Legends beyond Battle Royale. All I’ll say is that we have a lot of really cool prototypes in the works,” developer Brian ‘YaBoiBrian’ Vidovic told players on Reddit.

Card

It comes after a number of different game modes, including that TDM-style Arenas one, were leaked ahead of the Season 8 update.

That leak contained references to Locked and Loaded, which is coming to Apex Legends as an LTM during the anniversary event.

There were also strings of code for ranked solos, despite Respawn claiming the mode wouldn’t be healthy for the game.

With the pieces coming together, it’s likely the TDM mode could be added later in Season 8, or potentially Season 9. Either way, Apex Legends is about to become a lot more than a battle royale in 2021.