Apex Legends devs keeping eyes on Caustic after hefty Chaos Theory nerfs - Dexerto

Caustic was nerfed hard in the Apex Legends Chaos Theory update, but the developers responded to claims they had gone too far and said they’re keeping an eye on the situation.

Caustic is one of the most polarizing characters in Apex Legends. He’s fun to play; however, he’s a nightmare to play against, especially in close quarters.

After being one of the most dominant legends for a while — at least casually — he was finally nerfed in the Apex Legends Chaos Theory update.

His Ultimate Nox Gas Grenade’s cooldown was increased from 2.5 minutes to 3.5 minutes, and its damage was reduced from 6 – 12 health per tick to a flat rate of 5.

It’s a massive nerf. But some players felt like the developers had gone too far. One of them expressed their concerns in a Reddit post, and the thread blew up. However, the devs are assuring players that compensation buffs are on the table if the nerfs hit too hard.

“If he pans out to be too weak after these changes, we’ll act accordingly,” developer John ‘JayBiebs’ Larson said.

“Granted, the ult got hit hard with the minute increase [and] damage nerf, [but] barrels and gas in general still offer a ton of utility in a lot of scenarios.”

“Caustic needed a nerf, and I anticipate this will bring him more in line with other traditionally defensive players while maintaining his area denial power and versatility. We have to wait and see how it plays out in the live game. I’ll be playing Caustic myself, reading feedback, and monitoring the data.”

Most people agree that he needed a nerf, but not to the point where his skills are ineffective.

If anything, the developers might need to tone them back a little, depending on player feedback.

It will be interesting to see how the situation plays out and whether the nerfs will stand.