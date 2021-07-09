Apex Legends devs give update on fix for code:wheel error ruining games

Respawn Entertainment have responded as numerous Apex Legends players have flagged that the ‘code: wheel’ error message is ruining their matches at vital points.

Just like another multiplayer game, Apex Legends has had its fair share of issues in the past – be it with map exploits, legend abilities not working, overpowered guns, and way beyond.

There are also issues on the server-side of things, usually ending up a match suffering from lag or ultimately crashing at some point.

The most infamous, and annoying, of these issues was the code: leaf error message that popped up to prevent players from finding matches. Thankfully, that got ironed out by Respawn, but another error has taken its place – code: wheel.

This error code has started popping up with more regularity following the Genesis Collection Event update, and there doesn’t appear to be any rhyme or reason as to why. The error isn’t an entirely new one, either, as it’s popped up before.

Some players have experienced it in the legend select stage, which then prevents them from joining a game. Others say it’s happened to them with fighting it out with another team in the final circle.

Well, it’s on Respawn’s radar to fix. “I’m going to keep this short as I don’t have much to offer; We are investigating,” said Respawn’s exgeniar, responding to Reddit comments about the issue. Other devs also got involved with the comments, suggesting that they may be able to get it fixed soon. “We are working on it, hoping for a resolution tomorrow,” added lead software engineer Samy ‘ricklesauceur’ Duc.

While Duc says that the devs are hoping for a resolution soon, roadblocks could pop up that mean a fix gets delayed.

Respawn are also trying to iron out a few other server-side issues, so it could just be that they roll out a hotfix rather than a full-blown update. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see.