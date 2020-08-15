Apex Legends devs explain why World's Edge train is stopped in Season 6

Respawn Entertainment have explained why the loot-filled train that roams the World's Edge map will be stopped for Apex Legends Season 6, which is set to drop on August 18.

The Apex Legends Season 6 launch is set to be the game's largest update in the last few months, making a host of changes to the current meta. Obviously, the biggest change will be the introduction of Rampart, the new Legend.

However, the World's Edge map is also in for a significant shakeup, with a number of POIs receiving major changes. One of these is the loot-filled train, that carries top tier loot all around the World's Edge environment.

With news of the Season 6 map updates came news of the train's course being halted. Thankfully, Respawn explained why they have chosen to dismantle the train and spread the fragments around World's Edge.

"The train has been stopped!" Respawn said. "For Season 6, the train has been dismantled and scattered around the tracks of World’s Edge. This single change helped us achieve one of our goals of providing more rotational options through some particularly scary chokepoints."

As it sounds, players will be able to find parts of the train distributed around the tracks, where there will still be loot and other valuable items.

Respawn finished: "Nearly all tunnels that used to be clear for the train (and therefore, almost never used), now have static train cars and other cover, as well as some small amounts of loot."

Essentially, Season 6 will make more areas of the map relevant, areas that in the past would have simply been an area for the train to travel through.

While the train has been stopped, the loot that can be found on it is still available - just spread out across the train's old route, rather than in one moving location.

Obviously, this change is subject to player feedback and Respawn's will, so don't expect this to be the last time the train is altered in Apex's life-cycle.