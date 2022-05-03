Apex Legends devs explain why they won’t add Warzone-like loadouts

Respawn Entertainment has, again, shut down the idea that Apex Legends might follow in the footsteps of Call of Duty: Warzone by adding weapon loadouts for players to get their preferred set of loot.

For the most part, the formula of battle royale games has stayed the same and followed the path set by the likes of H1Z1 and PUBG. You drop into a game, loot up, and try to survive for as long as possible.

With Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone taking over, there have been plenty of innovations, especially when it comes to getting loot. You now have the likes of loot vaults, care packages, and NPCs that all have high-value loot for you to take possession of.

In the case of Warzone, they’ve raised the game with the introductions of loadouts, which allow players to set up their preferred weapons and pieces of equipment to grab during the fight to survive.

Apex has, kind of, followed suit with game modes such as Arenas and Control, where players can pick what weapons they want to fight with before the action unfolds.

However, if you’re counting on that happening in the main battle royale mode, well, you’re out of luck. Speaking to media ahead of the launch of Season 13, Respawn were quizzed on the possibility of bringing their own loadout-like system to the forefront.

Evan Nikolich, Senior Design Director on Apex, shut it down with a simple message, stating that the devs “believe RNG is core to the BR experience.” Though, he did note that they have given players a bit more control over their loot with the addition of weapon crafting to replicators.

As noted, Respawn hasn’t shied away from shutting down the idea of loadouts and it’s unlikely we’ll see a system implemented anytime soon.

That could, of course, change at some point down the line, but they’d have to make sure that it makes sense for the battle royale experience, rather than just following what others are doing.