Apex Legends devs explain why they didn’t buff snipers in Season 7 - Dexerto

Apex Legends Season 7 has finally dropped, which means a new Legend, new weapons and even a new map. So, here’s everything we know about the new update.

Since releasing back in February 2019, Apex Legends has cemented itself as one of the premier battle royale games around.

Season 7 was moved up a week, and started on November 4, cutting time short to complete the previous battle pass, even if you were still grinding through it.

The new Legend added to the roster, Horizon, is no doubt be the biggest talking point, but fans now also able to explore the new map, Olympus, utilize Trident and more. So, here’s everything that was added in Season 7.

Apex Legends Season 7 legend

Horizon is the new Legend in Season 7, joining the roster after her teasers in the Firing Range and most recently in the Ascension trailer.

While her abilities were, at one point, up in the air, we now know that they are:

Passive: Spacewalk: Increase air control and reduce fall impacts with Horizon’s custom spacesuit.

Increase air control and reduce fall impacts with Horizon’s custom spacesuit. Tactical: Gravity Lift: Reverse the flow of gravity, lifting players upward and boosting them outward when they exit.

Reverse the flow of gravity, lifting players upward and boosting them outward when they exit. Ultimate: Black hole: Deploy NEWT to create a micro black hole that sucks in nearby Legends.

Horizon’s official character description is: “[…]She’s the newest Legend, a brilliant scientist, and a master of gravity manipulation. She has a deep connection to the new arena, and a motivation that will tug at your heartstrings.”

“Horizon’s custom space suit allows her to fall from great heights and control her movements in the air. Using her custom technology, she can use gravity lifts to give her team a vertical boost, and she can even deploy NEWT (her small robot named after her son, Newton) to drop a micro black hole that pulls opponents into the center for some serious crowd control.”

Olympus map in Apex Legends Season 7

Respawn also previously treated fans to a small look at the new map, Olympus, via an Instagram Apex Legends effect. With the release of the Ascension trailer on October 28, however, we got a broader view of this stunning map. Now, players can experience this fantastic map themselves.

The map is bright and highly saturated, full of pink and red-hued trees, lush grass, and gigantic sprawling architecture that will make for a refreshing change from the already fantastic maps available to players in the past.

Respawn’s official description of Olympus states that, “now players can use Olympus’ luxurious amenities to their advantage. Rotating agricultural towers, beautiful gardens and classy restaurants serve as new stages for intense skirmishes. New vehicles called Tridents give your squad a way to boost into battle and take your enemies by surprise. The Phase Runner – a tunnel of Phase energy running through the center of Olympus – lets you cross the map in seconds. And the Rift stands tall over everything, mysterious and beckoning…”

Olympus is a city in the sky, but it has changed drastically from how it looked before disaster hit it.

Limited Time Mode in Season 7

Due to the new release of Olympus, Respawn is, for one week only, providing players with a way to explore the map; learn the best locations, loot drops, and as a way to practise your routes for live matches.

This limited mode still has circles enabled – and once circle 4 is over, players are returned to the plane for a second sky dive. This happens once more, for a total of 3 runs per match.

Apex Legends buffs in Season 7

In the case of Legend changes, the Respawn team regularly tweaks a few things at the start of each season – be it cutting down a cooldown on a certain ability or giving a legend a brand new passive.

Pathfinder was already been confirmed to be getting a buff in the future, and it came along in S7.

Respawn also previously confirmed that Mirage and Rampart got buffs in the new season too.

New vehicle: The Trident

The Trident; a new vehicle, or a hover-car, as Respawn describes it, and takes multiple passengers. This is sure to be a fantastic addition to the arsenal of options available to players in how they traverse the map and get that edge over their enemies.

The Trident is only available to use on Olympus, and “is made to speed up those early game rotations.” Respawn states that the Trident is perfect for avoiding chokepoints, and you’re able to boost the vehicle to “soar over jumps”. Unable to explode, the damage inflicted on the hover car will disperse damage amongst the players inside.

Respawn also encourage players to try out each Legend’s abilities with the Trident, as they react differently in exciting ways.

Season 7 introduces clubs

The official Apex Legends website also previously confirmed Clubs were to be arriving! Described as being a way to “find like-minded players, build a community, and rise together.” When creating a new club, players will have to complete the following:

Name – This is your unique club name. It also has to be 16 characters!

– This is your unique club name. It also has to be 16 characters! Tag – This is a condensed version of your club name with 4 letters – almost like a nickname.

– This is a condensed version of your club name with 4 letters – almost like a nickname. Logo – Create an awesome logo that will be displayed every time you view the club lobby.

– Create an awesome logo that will be displayed every time you view the club lobby. Privacy Setting – Controlling how and if people are able to join. Restrictions like account level can also be applied to further fine-tune people you’re want to join you.

– Controlling how and if people are able to join. Restrictions like account level can also be applied to further fine-tune people you’re want to join you. Search Tags – Respawn have provided club creators with a variety of tags to choose from to indicate to possible members what the vibe of the club is about. Is it relaxed, or more competitive?

Your cross-play setting will also match your own, and will only allow players of a the same cross-play setting to find and join your club.

Battle Pass trailer

On November 4, 2020, the Apex Legends YouTube channel dropped their new trailer just shy of Season 7’s release to hype fans up for the new season’s unlockable content.

The narrator of the battle pass trailer says that “Legends can adorn a host of lavish new cosmetics. Fast fashion is on display, as Octane and his matching prowler are polished to perfection.”

Guns like the R99 have new skins to match this theme as they soar and shoot their way through Olympus.

Music packs, loading screens, banners, and brand new Holo-Sprays (for showing off to club members) await fans jumping into the new battle pass.

Apex on Steam

With the launch of Season 7, Apex Legends became available for the first time on Steam. Though, even greater news: player progress will carry over if you were playing on Origin before. Playing on Steam in Season 7 will also give players special Valve-inspired gun charms.

Season 7 arrived on November 4, 2020! Stay tuned here for any further information, and check out our Apex Legends category for more information.