Apex Legends devs explain why they didn’t buff snipers in Season 7 - Dexerto

While snipers might be universally some of the most popular weapons in shooter games, some Apex Legends players were disappointed to not see them get a buff for Season 7 — but now a dev has explained why.
Snipers are iconic in FPS games, be it Modern Warfare 2’s Intervention or the AWP in Counter-Strike, but they’ve always somewhat struggled for relevancy within the Apex Legends meta, with it not quite as easy to take long-range engagements and win without pushing the opposing team.
For those who have always been prone to sniping, this can be somewhat disappointing, and players have hoped to see some kind of buff for snipers to better equip them to take out enemies at a distance.
As it goes, that hasn’t exactly happened with the launch of Season 7, and now a dev has explained why.
Snipers will always be more popular, but the devs aren’t looking to make them much stronger than they already are.
Discussing the Season 7 patch notes on Reddit, Respawn designer David Bocek explained why, despite the Sentinel getting a slight buff with an improved energized ability, snipers won’t be getting a buff across the board.
In a long, detailed comment, Bocek explained that “in season 2 with the DMR buff and season 3/4 with double sniper releases and World’s Edge being more sniper friendly, we were pushing to add more depth and long-range combat to the game,” but that “the execution definitely was not perfect.”
That made them rethink how sniper rifles could work in Apex, settling on the notion that “the secret is to stop trying to make snipers strong enough to meaningfully have a negative impact on an enemy team.” Instead, they want to “focus on how to make using snipers more beneficial to the using team.”
The Sentinel did receive a slight buff for Season 7, but some players wanted a little more for snipers across the board.
Bocek adds that what really helped snipers was Evo Armor everywhere, “getting a meaningful advantage that makes snipers more worth it, but you aren’t doing it at the direct expense of another player and making them frustrated.”
As the dev concluded, it’s about balancing the wishes of players who are sniping, and players who are being sniped at: “Ideally the people who want to snipe because they like that gameplay can enjoy it and feel rewarded enough without making the broader community angry.”
This won’t be the news some players want to hear, but it’s hard to argue with the logic behind Respawn’s reluctance to make snipers more effective in Apex. Snipers can and should still be used situationally, but you probably shouldn’t be expecting to be wiping entire lobbies with them any time soon.
Apex Legends Season 7 has finally dropped, which means a new Legend, new weapons and even a new map. So, here’s everything we know about the new update.
Since releasing back in February 2019, Apex Legends has cemented itself as one of the premier battle royale games around.
Season 7 was moved up a week, and started on November 4, cutting time short to complete the previous battle pass, even if you were still grinding through it.
The new Legend added to the roster, Horizon, is no doubt be the biggest talking point, but fans now also able to explore the new map, Olympus, utilize Trident and more. So, here’s everything that was added in Season 7.
Rampart joined the party in Apex Legends Season 6, but the countdown is on to Season 7.
Apex Legends Season 7 legend
Horizon is the new Legend in Season 7, joining the roster after her teasers in the Firing Range and most recently in the Ascension trailer.
While her abilities were, at one point, up in the air, we now know that they are:
Passive: Spacewalk: Increase air control and reduce fall impacts with Horizon’s custom spacesuit.
Tactical: Gravity Lift: Reverse the flow of gravity, lifting players upward and boosting them outward when they exit.
Ultimate: Black hole: Deploy NEWT to create a micro black hole that sucks in nearby Legends.
Our first look at Horizon was in-game in Apex Legends.
Horizon’s official character description is: “[…]She’s the newest Legend, a brilliant scientist, and a master of gravity manipulation. She has a deep connection to the new arena, and a motivation that will tug at your heartstrings.”
“Horizon’s custom space suit allows her to fall from great heights and control her movements in the air. Using her custom technology, she can use gravity lifts to give her team a vertical boost, and she can even deploy NEWT (her small robot named after her son, Newton) to drop a micro black hole that pulls opponents into the center for some serious crowd control.”
The map is bright and highly saturated, full of pink and red-hued trees, lush grass, and gigantic sprawling architecture that will make for a refreshing change from the already fantastic maps available to players in the past.
Respawn’s official description of Olympus states that, “now players can use Olympus’ luxurious amenities to their advantage. Rotating agricultural towers, beautiful gardens and classy restaurants serve as new stages for intense skirmishes. New vehicles called Tridents give your squad a way to boost into battle and take your enemies by surprise. The Phase Runner – a tunnel of Phase energy running through the center of Olympus – lets you cross the map in seconds. And the Rift stands tall over everything, mysterious and beckoning…”
Olympus is a city in the sky, but it has changed drastically from how it looked before disaster hit it.
Apex Legends moved to Olympus on Psamanthe in Season 7
Limited Time Mode in Season 7
Due to the new release of Olympus, Respawn is, for one week only, providing players with a way to explore the map; learn the best locations, loot drops, and as a way to practise your routes for live matches.
The Trident, a hovercraft-style vehicle appears throughout the new Ascension trailer
The Trident; a new vehicle, or a hover-car, as Respawn describes it, and takes multiple passengers. This is sure to be a fantastic addition to the arsenal of options available to players in how they traverse the map and get that edge over their enemies.
The Trident is only available to use on Olympus, and “is made to speed up those early game rotations.” Respawn states that the Trident is perfect for avoiding chokepoints, and you’re able to boost the vehicle to “soar over jumps”. Unable to explode, the damage inflicted on the hover car will disperse damage amongst the players inside.
Respawn also encourage players to try out each Legend’s abilities with the Trident, as they react differently in exciting ways.
Name – This is your unique club name. It also has to be 16 characters!
Tag – This is a condensed version of your club name with 4 letters – almost like a nickname.
Logo – Create an awesome logo that will be displayed every time you view the club lobby.
Privacy Setting – Controlling how and if people are able to join. Restrictions like account level can also be applied to further fine-tune people you’re want to join you.
Search Tags – Respawn have provided club creators with a variety of tags to choose from to indicate to possible members what the vibe of the club is about. Is it relaxed, or more competitive?
Your cross-play setting will also match your own, and will only allow players of a the same cross-play setting to find and join your club.
Battle Pass trailer
On November 4, 2020, the Apex Legends YouTube channel dropped their new trailer just shy of Season 7’s release to hype fans up for the new season’s unlockable content.
The narrator of the battle pass trailer says that “Legends can adorn a host of lavish new cosmetics. Fast fashion is on display, as Octane and his matching prowler are polished to perfection.”
Guns like the R99 have new skins to match this theme as they soar and shoot their way through Olympus.
New, exciting unlockables awaits in the Season 7 Battle Pass!
Music packs, loading screens, banners, and brand new Holo-Sprays (for showing off to club members) await fans jumping into the new battle pass.
Apex on Steam
The charms all have some inspiration from Valve games.
With the launch of Season 7, Apex Legends became available for the first time on Steam. Though, even greater news: player progress will carry over if you were playing on Origin before. Playing on Steam in Season 7 will also give players special Valve-inspired gun charms.