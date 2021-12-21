Apex Legends devs explain how they’re fighting back against cheaters

Respawn Entertainment has opened up about prioritizing the health of their game in the past, but the Apex Legends devs are now detailing exactly how they plan to fight back against cheaters.

Apex Legends has seen just about every type of cheating imaginable in Season 11. From rank-boosting to aim-botting, there is no shortage of ways for devious players to take advantage of the current state of the game.

While Respawn made some serious upgrades throughout 2021 to fight back against the ever-growing wave of hacks and exploits, it seems like the studio has collected the necessary data to tackle people abusing these things.

Respawn Entertainment is fighting back against Apex Legends cheaters

The studio first addressed the number of players who choose to play on servers other than their local option and explained that they’ve been testing out a soft region lock for players in Masters and Predator ranks.

While there are many reasons someone might choose to server-hop, like playing with friends who live in a different country or who ping better to different regions, the latter tweets suggest skilled players are purposefully hunting down less-populated servers in order to find easier lobbies.

They said: “We are investigating ways of guaranteeing competitive integrity at the highest rank of Apex Legends, including work to improve the netcode when you fight a player with a bad connection to the server.”

We are investigating ways of guaranteeing competitive integrity at the highest rank of Apex Legends, including work to improve the netcode when you fight a player with a bad connection to the server. We also recently tested a soft region lock for Masters and Predators… — Respawn (@Respawn) December 21, 2021

While region-locking these players will put an end to that kind of exploit, it also brings along other analytical benefits.

By forcing all high-ranking players to play on their home servers, the studio can then track the number of cheaters detected in every region and determine which servers are being affected the most.

Respawn goes on to clarify that they’re working towards making all servers safer to play on, particularly when it comes to Ranked play: “Please know we are continuing to work on addressing these concerns with our game security team and we will continue to evaluate ways to improve the quality of competitive matches in the coming months.”

Whether or not this will solve issues experienced by many players – in the long-term – remains to be seen, but the clear messaging from the dev team is always appreciated by the community.