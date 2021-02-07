Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends devs address Ranked duos queue potential

Published: 7/Feb/2021 5:57

by Andrew Amos
Mirage and Gibraltar in Apex legends
Respawn

Share

Apex Legends does have a ranked queue, but it only serves those wanting to play in a trio. While there is a normal game mode for duos, Respawn has stated a ranked queue for twos will be unlikely.

When Respawn added ranked to Apex Legends in Season 2, there was only the one squad size ⁠— trios. It’s the way Respawn intended Apex Legends to be played.

However, after adding Duos to the game in April 2020, there was hope Respawn may give the smaller squads their own ranked queue.

Respawn Entertainment.Duos aren’t as popular as Trios in Apex Legends, but the player base for a ranked queue is there.

However, almost a year on, and there’s nothing of the sort in the pipeline. Despite some soft cries from the community, Respawn haven’t even hinted at Ranked duos queue’s potential.

Apex Legends players shouldn’t hold their breath either. With Season 8 now underway, Respawn’s stance on Ranked duos isn’t changing. They have no intention of adding the queue.

When it comes down to it, it’s purely because Apex isn’t designed for duos. It’s designed for trios, and Respawn doesn’t want to have to balance two different games in one.

“When it comes to the competitive nature of Apex we are first and foremost a three legend squad game. The bulk of balancing is and will always be done with this game mode in mind,” developer Eric Canavese told players on Reddit.

“To have a true and competitive duos mode that is missing a third of a squad that the game is designed and balanced around can lead to an ultimately unstable experience at various levels of play, and making those concessions…isn’t something we’re willing to do.”

Card

Features like “No Fill,” which is being added later in Season 8, can give players the same sort of feel. However, a pure Ranked duos queue isn’t even on Respawn’s horizon.

Things may change over time, but much like their adamant stance against solos, it looks like Ranked duos may never eventuate.

Apex Legends

Respawn confirms Caustic nerf coming to Apex Legends in “near future”

Published: 6/Feb/2021 21:20 Updated: 6/Feb/2021 22:18

by Julian Young
Apex Legends Caustic With Season 8 Logo
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 8

Caustic’s balancing in Apex Legends has remained a topic of debate for several seasons. With the start of Season 8, Respawn confirmed that their team agrees with the community’s feedback and will be nerfing the Toxic Trapper at some point.

Success in Apex Legends requires a combination of skillful gunplay and smart use of each Legend’s abilities. While Respawn has confirmed many times that the battle royale’s primary focus revolves around gunplay, they are certainly aware of the impact Legend abilities have on the game.

While every character has been buffed or nerfed in some way since their release, Caustic has remained a controversial Legend after receiving several buffs in Season 7, and the community did not hold back from criticizing Respawn for the character’s balancing.

In a Reddit AMA following the release of Season 8, one user asked “Why wasn’t caustic nerfed after the significant calls from the community? [His abilities] are directly counteracting the design philosophy that was given at the release of the game, which was guns first, then Legends.”

Apex Legends Caustic Fight Or Fright Event Skin
Respawn Entertainment
Caustic has remained a controversial Legend for several seasons, especially among professional players.

Following further criticisms that the game was “becoming more like Overwatch,” a common concern from the community during Season 7, John Larson – Associate Live Balance Designer at Respawn – responded with an explanation.

“Good question. I think ever since the change to gas allowed teammates to play in gas with relatively no repercussions, there was a lot of unrealized potential that was quickly tapped into within the past couple months. Caustic is undeniably strong and has the highest win rate in matches that last longer than 20 minutes. Caustic plays a unique role as a defensive legend that can act offensively in certain scenarios, and we have to make sure we tweak him in a way that removes frustration without hurting how it feels to play as Caustic.

Long story short, we hear the community feedback, as a player, I feel it’s valid, the data backs up that he’s strong, and he’ll be getting some attention in the near future. In regards to Apex becoming “Ability Legends,” as new characters are introduced, it’s important they take up unique design space. This opens the door to potentially devastating synergies between legend abilities. I’ve seen (and experienced myself) the clips of chaotic ability driven end games, and that’s something we’re actively working on resolving.”

Apex Legends Caustic Release Trailer
Respawn Entertainment
Fans will be happy to know that Respawn has plans to address the balancing concerns surrounding Caustic.

Following this response, TSM streamer and former Apex pro Mac “Albralelie” Kenzie Beckwith provided another suggestion on how to address Caustic’s balancing.

He proposed that the gas from Caustic’s barrels should only debuff opponents to make them more vulnerable, instead of doing damage on their own.

 

Whether or not Respawn decides to change the function of Toxic Trapper’s abilities like Albralelie suggested, or simply reduce their damage or duration remains to be seen.

Either way, a Caustic nerf will certainly come as welcome news to much of the community, particularly professional players and content creators.