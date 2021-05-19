Apex Legends dev shuts down calls for Wattson buffs: "She's very powerful" - Dexerto

An Apex Legends developer has responded to players calling for a buff to Wattson, claiming the Legend is already “very powerful” and doesn’t need any changes at the moment.

Season 9 of Apex Legends introduced a series of buffs and nerfs to a number of characters on the game’s roster. Whether it was the fix to Loba’s tactical or the hard hitting nerfs to Horizon’s Gravity Lift, Legacy certainly had a huge impact on the meta.

Despite this, one Legend that didn’t receive any changes in the major update was Wattson, the Static Defender. Although she remains one of the least popular Legends in the game, Respawn didn’t feel she needed any more buffs heading into Season 9.

Of course, this has sparked questions from the community over why Wattson isn’t getting any attention from the developers. Well, an Apex Legends dev has responded to calls for a Wattson buff, claiming she’s already “very powerful”.

Wattson is “very powerful”

During an official AMA on the Apex Legends subreddit, a player claimed that Wattson’s shield regen was too slow and implied the Static Defender needs to be buffed.

In response, lead game designer Daniel Klien voiced his opinion on the current power level of Wattson, claiming she’s incredibly strong and that they were reluctant to buff her.

It’s clear that despite Wattson’s extremely low play rate. Respawn believe that she’s a strong Legend in the right player’s hands.

“It’s a lot of power, and she’s very powerful… I’d rather not keep pushing more power into her until she becomes overbearing.”

Although the devs are confident that Wattson is a powerful pick in the current meta, not every player in the thread seems to agree with them. The main point of contention appears to be her shield regen, which players claim is simply too slow.

One player wrote, “bruh it takes 4 minutes and 10 seconds to fully charge a red shield with it,” with another claiming that the community is in agreement on the issue: “The vast majority of us think otherwise so please buff it.”

It’s difficult to know Respawn’s plans for Wattson in future updates, but considering she’s one of the least popular Legends in the game, there certainly need to be some changes to her kit.

A rework is always an option for the developers but that will doubt upset players who have dedicated themselves to maining Wattson since her release back in Season 2.