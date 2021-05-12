Apex Legends dev says Loba is "crazy strong" and doesn't need more buffs - Dexerto

An Apex Legends developer has responded to a player’s buff concept for Loba, claiming that she’s already “crazy strong” and doesn’t need any changes.

Season 9 of Apex Legends implemented a range of buffs and nerfs to Legends across the game’s roster. Whether it was the significant changes to Lifeline’s kit or the heavy nerfs to Horizon’s Gravity Lift, Legacy certainly had a huge impact on the overall meta.

Despite this, it was the improvements to Loba’s Tactical that received the most attention and excitement from the community.

Respawn finally decided to fix the issues with her bracelet, as well as giving the High Society Thief an extra level of mobility while deploying her teleport ability.

Now, an Apex dev has voiced their opinion on the power level of Loba, describing her as “crazy strong”.

Loba is “crazy strong”

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit proposed a buff to Loba’s passive, allowing her to see more clearly the items of loot through walls.

Respomding, lead game designer Daniel Klien voiced his opinion on Loba’s current power level, describing her as incredibly strong and questioning why players were asking for her to get buffed.

It’s obvious Respawn believes that following her recent string of buffs and fixes in the Season 9 update, and that the she is now in a good spot in the meta.

“Why do you wanna buff Loba? Loba’s CRAZY strong now.”

But, many Apex players disagreed with the response and heavily downvoted the comment. They argue that although Loba’s Tactical is now fixed, she’s still not a frequent pick, especially in Ranked, and her passive needs some quality of life changes.

One user wrote, “0 Loba play in competitive and next to none in high level ranked, she can’t be that strong”, with another voicing their concerns about an incoming nerf: “don’t tell me that means a nerf is inbound.”

While Respawn’s plans surrounding changes to Loba’s kit remain unclear at the moment, it’s obvious the developers believe she’s a strong pick in the current meta.

Whether that means nerfs are on the way is anyone’s guess, but the community has certainly made their stance clear on the debate over Loba’s power level.