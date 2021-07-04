Apex Legends dev reveals why Wattson holds weapons “awkwardly”

Apex Legends’ principal animator Moy Parra has revealed why Static Defender Wattson carries her weapons “awkwardly” – without the military smoothness of the battle royale’s other legends.

Apex Legends’ diverse and colorful character base is one of the reasons so many players have fallen in love with the game and its legends. Each has their own catchphrases, personality and lore to set them apart.

However, Respawn’s attention to detail in crafting individuality goes even further than that, as principal animator Moy Parra revealed in a series of tweets.

“If you ever wondered why Wattson holds her weapons a bit awkwardly compared to say, Bangalore,” she said. “That’s because my niece who provided the MoCap for her had never held a gun before in her life and we wanted to capture this natural innocence in all of Wattson’s move sets.”

Despite her credentials as a lethal legend, Wattson retains an innocence that few if any of the other characters possess. Her lore states that she is the daughter of the Apex Games’ Lead Engineer, and his death catalyzed her involvement in the games, where she now fights alongside her friends.

Wattson’s weapon carrying may not have even been noticeable to some players, but it certainly becomes clearer when the Static Defender is sprinting and cradling her gun somewhat unnaturally.

Parra elaborated: “This was one of my favorite shoots ever. There was so much emotion happening that day. Apex had just released 3 days before and I was literally working with my family!”

It goes to show the level of detail and thought that Respawn put into crafting legends, and goes some way to explain how Wattson is able to maintain an innocence in spite of her lethal talents and abilities.

We’re sure there will be more of the same attention to detail when Season 10 drops in August.