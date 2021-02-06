Logo
Apex Legends dev reveals Fuse’s OP ultimate that was eventually scrapped

Published: 6/Feb/2021 12:32

by Joe Craven
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8 Respawn Entertainment

Respawn Entertainment’s lead game designer, Daniel Klein, has revealed a ridiculously overpowered Ultimate for Fuse, that was eventually scrapped before his introduction in Season 8 of Apex Legends.

Season 8 of Apex Legends has dropped Fuse into the mix, a larger-than-life Aussie who has a penchant for pyrotechnics, explosions, and pretty much anything chaotic and loud.

The update dropped on February 2, bringing a host of changes to Respawn’s battle royale. The biggest of these changes was Fuse, but he was accompanied by balancing changes, bug fixes and much more.

Players are just about getting to grips with the Explosives Enthusiast, and his selection of abilities. Currently, they are the Knuckle Cluster, Grenadier and The Motherlode. However, Respawn have revealed that his abilities, particularly his Ultimate, could have looked massively different if original ideas had come to fruition.

Fuse abilities apex
Respawn Entertainment
Official icons and descriptions for Fuse’s abilities.

During an AMA on Reddit, Respawn were asked about “tried and cancelled” Ultimates for some of the game’s characters. Lead game designer Daniel Klein responded, explaining that one of the original ideas for Fuse’s Ultimate was a “straight up giant bomb”.

“You’d shoot it like a mortar,” he explained, “Similar to what his current ult looks like, but when it came down, after a short warning, it would just fucking kill you. That was fun! Not for the other people tho. So we didn’t ship it.”

Many Redditors loved the idea, although accepted that Respawn had probably done the right thing by letting it die on the cutting room floor. Some even compared it to Call of Duty’s infamous tactical nuke.

Fuse's original ultimate via Reddit comment
Respawn Entertainment
Klein’s full explanation of the Fuse ultimate that was (rightfully) scrapped.

The Ultimate Fuse dropped with – The Motherlode – drops a circle of flame, meaning enemy players caught unawares can be trapped by a wall of fire.

It’s a cool ultimate, but only time will tell how impactful it can be in the long run in a game as varied as Apex Legends. We also wouldn’t be surprised to see some balancing to Fuse in the future, especially if he ends up being as strong on release as Horizon was.

Respawn have said they are going to try releasing new characters stronger, and work on balancing them back if needed, rather than releasing them weak – like Rampart.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends devs playtesting more Loba buffs for Season 8

Published: 6/Feb/2021 6:31 Updated: 6/Feb/2021 9:33

by Andrew Amos
Respawn

Share

Apex Legends Season 8 Loba

Loba has already received buffs in Apex Legends Season 8, but mains of the Translocating Thief have demanded just a little bit more, and Respawn are entertaining the idea. This time, the buffs are coming to her tactical ability, Burglar’s Best Friend.

Loba never quite landed as well in Apex Legends compared to some of the other post-launch releases. Picks like Horizon and now Fuse are dominating the Outlands, but Loba never really shone.

There’s a lot of hidden power in the Translocating Thief’s kit between her bracelet teleport and her ability to see Purple and Gold items from miles away. Loba mains want this to be realized, but Respawn is hesitant.

Apex Legends loba Season 8
Respawn Entertainment
Loba has needed some buffs for some time, and now Respawn are handing them out.

She’s already seen some buffs to her ultimate in Season 8, allowing her to peek into care packages. However, there’s some issues with buffing her bracelet, as it can quickly turn OP.

“Why are we so conservative balancing her tactical? There’s good reasons! Combat readability, that is to say having a good idea where the enemy could have gone to in this case, is super important for making Apex feel as good as it does,” developer Daniel Klein said on Reddit.

“If you ever fail to see [or] hear the throw, you might suddenly have a Loba behind you you didn’t expect, and that feels awful.”

That doesn’t mean they’re neglecting her though. There’s two changes planned for later in Season 8 that’ll excite Loba mains. One, Respawn are fixing a bug that has caused her teleport to fail in multiple areas. Two, they’re potentially removing the slow penalty when she throws her bracelet.

“Her tactical still has a bunch of areas where it fails. That’s a bug! Whenever we find those, we try to fix ’em for you as soon as possible,” Klein added.

Card

“We’re currently playtesting a version that doesn’t slow you down at all while the bracelet is in the air and that doesn’t slow you down when you arrive at your target location. Bit scary, but been testing well so far.”

There’s no ETA for these buffs, but they might be enough for more players to pick up the Translocating Thief.